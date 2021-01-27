Management Shuffle at Leesa Sleep

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leesa Sleep, LLC whose purpose is to elevate life for all in need of better sleep, announced a series of management changes this week designed to upgrade capabilities and accelerate growth. The changes follow a two-year period where the company has transformed its product mix, retail distribution, digital marketing and reversed three years of successive financial losses.

John Replogle, who had been serving as interim Chief Executive Officer, will step away from executive responsibilities to resume his role on Leesa's board of directors. Michael Akrop has been promoted to CEO from his current President and Chief Operating Officer role effective January 1st. With over 15 years of experience scaling e-commerce startups like Zappos and Vroom, Michael was brought on board to strengthen the operations of the young company.

"I'm incredibly proud of the character and resilience of this team who have persevered through the challenges of a pandemic only to drive our business forward and to deliver on our purpose for thousands in need," said John Replogle. "Mike and the team deserve great credit and are well poised for continued growth and success."

"I'm excited about the growth opportunities that lay ahead of us in both our direct-to-consumer business and through our retail partnerships," said CEO Michael Akrop. "We are well positioned to further scale our business as we expand our retail footprint and add new and innovative products to the Leesa portfolio over the next several quarters."

Leesa Sleep also welcomes the addition of Ramy Mora as its first Chief Growth Officer. Mora is a seasoned marketing executive and business leader with experience generating revenue growth and capturing market share in various industries including tech, retail, business-to-business, and direct-to-consumer brands. Mora will lead all marketing and ecommerce initiatives and will oversee the Company's social impact strategy. A certified B-Corporation, Leesa is committed to the highest verified standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. Mora's marketing experience includes Tailored Brands; Build.com, a Ferguson Enterprise subsidiary, Intuit, and Macy's, where he helped drive online sales from $600K to $4B.

The Company is pleased to announce that Colleen Davis has been promoted from Controller to CFO and will also assume oversight of all Human Resource responsibilities. Colleen is a finance and accounting professional with over 30 years of experience in Healthcare, Public Accounting and most recently E-Commerce. As Chief Financial Officer at Leesa Sleep, Colleen brings many years of experience building and leading high-performing teams, budgeting and forecasting, financial reporting, acquisitions and integrations, ERP systems, and internal audit compliance.

Amy Plew, Chief of Staff and Head of HR has decided to leave the organization to pursue other career opportunities. Amy will continue to transition her roles prior to her planned departure in March.

At Leesa, we're Makers of Good— our products have purpose.

Our founders were tired of mattress companies that were over-promising and under-delivering. They were tired of products with claims they could not live up to. They were tired of pushy salespeople and stuffy mattress showrooms. And, they were just plain tired. So, they met in Virginia Beach, Virginia and started Leesa, a direct-to-consumer, online mattress company, dedicated to delivering the highest-quality mattresses and sleep products for good sleep—challenging (and changing!) what people could and should expect from their beds and their mornings.

Leesa Sleep designs, markets, and distributes a variety of sleep products including mattresses, pillows, furniture, and accessories to promote good sleep and more good mornings. Leesa strives to make high-quality products that also make a positive impact on the communities they serve. Leesa mattresses are available on Leesa.com and at a growing list of retailers including West Elm, Pottery Barn, Macy's, and Amazon.

