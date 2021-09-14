Manatt Enhances National White Collar and Civil Trial Capabilities With Arrival of Former Assistant U.S. Attorney

Leading Massachusetts prosecutor Karin Bell brings unparalleled trial experience to Manatt’s growing Boston office and across its key industry sectors

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, a multidisciplinary, integrated professional services firm, announced today that Partner Karin M. Bell has joined the firm’s Boston office in its investigations, compliance and white collar defense practice. Bell most recently served as Chief of the Criminal Division at the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts, where she closely supervised and oversaw the prosecution of high-profile criminal cases in a wide range of matters, and brings an extensive history of enforcement work to Manatt’s leading white collar and civil litigation practices.

“Through our collaborative, integrated legal and consulting model, Manatt’s diverse, trial-ready litigation professionals possess a unique understanding of the business imperatives affecting our clients, especially as it relates to the regulatory, legal and enforcement concerns they are facing,” said Donna L. Wilson, Manatt’s CEO and Managing Partner. “Karin is no exception, as seen through her leadership and experience across many of our key industries—including as a lead prosecutor in the ‘Varsity Blues’ college admissions case as well as a variety of other highly complex matters—making her a natural fit with our team and further reinforcing us as a national litigation powerhouse.”

Throughout her nearly 15-year career at the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts, Bell served in various leadership roles, including Chief and Deputy Chief of the Criminal Division. During her tenure, Bell approved hundreds of cases for prosecution and supervised and prosecuted some of the office’s most significant cases involving securities and financial fraud, cyber fraud, national security, health care fraud, public corruption, narcotics trafficking, and money laundering. In addition, she personally prosecuted and tried numerous cases, including several high-profile racketeering and fraud cases in both Boston and Worcester, Massachusetts.

“As a former leader within the U.S. Attorney’s Office and a prominent litigator, Karin is an important addition to our team and joins a group of rising stars and a deep bench of diverse and talented trial lawyers who are well equipped to address the business and legal needs of our clients in the rapidly evolving industries in which we operate,” said Manatt’s Cross-Industry Group Leader Sharon B. Bauman. “Through this work, Karin brings sophisticated insight to our clients as they create effective compliance programs to minimize the risk brought about by today’s increasingly complex environment, and will also provide exceptional value to those facing prosecution.”

“Karin has deep regulatory knowledge and proven skills in handling issues that are at the forefront of civil and criminal enforcement and litigation,” said John F. Libby, leader of the firm’s investigations, compliance and white collar defense practice. “As our professionals continue to guide clients—which range from startups to Fortune 100 companies—facing greater regulatory scrutiny, Karin’s strategic and customized approach complements and enhances our industry-leading white collar defense offerings.”

At Manatt, Bell will advise clients on the full range of internal investigations as well as criminal and regulatory enforcement actions and high-stakes civil litigation. In particular, she will focus on matters involving securities, financial and cyber fraud, health care fraud, national security, and anti-money laundering.

“Karin’s excellent reputation, as well as her achievements inside and outside the courtroom, make her an invaluable asset to our U.S. and international clients, and to our diverse client base that calls New England home,” said Scott T. Lashway, head of Manatt’s Boston office and co-leader of the firm’s privacy and data security practice. “We could not be more thrilled to add her to our Boston team, which has been steadily growing, as we most recently welcomed Matthew L. Reece to our technology transactions practice.”

“I was impressed with Manatt because of its team-oriented approach to litigation, in which it draws on the skills of litigators from all practice groups in order to best serve the unique business needs of its clients,” said Bell. “I am excited to help grow the Boston office and thrilled to join attorneys and prosecutors, regulatory defense attorneys, and dedicated investigative lawyers—who are known for operating at the cutting-edge of trial and white collar law in Boston and across the country.”

The addition of Bell to Manatt’s national litigation and white collar bench underscores the firm’s continued focus on strengthening its preeminent trial-ready team and its commitment to growth in Boston. She joins other recent arrivals including trial and white collar lawyer Naeun Rim in Los Angeles, former CFPB regulator Bryan Schneider in Chicago, New York real estate Partner Ted Hunter, D.C.-based health care professionals Linda Elam and Blair M. Cantfil, Manatt Digital and Technology Partners Thomas W. Michael and Rustin M. Brown in LA and D.C., respectively, tech and financial services consultant Jen Millard, and entrepreneur and consultant Kalon Gutierrez.

Bell earned her J.D. from Harvard Law School and holds a B.A. from the University of Maryland.

