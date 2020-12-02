Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Manchester Airport eyes zero-emission aircraft in the next decade with new challenge to the aviation industry

12/02/2020 | 05:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Next-generation, zero-emission planes could be operating out of Manchester Airport within the next 10 - 15 years part of a series of ambitious commitments announced.

MAG, the Northern gateway's parent company and the UK's largest airport group, has fired the starting pistol on a competition for the first airline to operate a zero-emission commercial flight from one of its airports.

This is the first challenge of its kind in the industry, which will see the successful carrier win five years' free landing fees worth up to £1.3million in today's prices.

The competition comes as the Group publishes its annual CSR Report, which includes a landmark commitment to become a net zero carbon business by 2038, 12 years ahead of the UK's aviation industry target to become net zero carbon by 2050.

This pledge aligns with Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham's 2038 environmental targets.

As well as the net zero carbon commitment, MAG has committed to a series of community targets, such as investing £100,000 a year in supporting local projects, and education and employment goals, including supporting the education of 50,000 young people.

The report shines a light on the role the airport continues to play in the regional economy and local communities.

Examples of activity delivered in the last year include:

• Hundreds of phone calls made by airport workers to local people left isolated during the coronavirus lockdown
• Supporting the Covid response in the region through fast-tracking almost £20,000 of Community Trust Fund donations to local charities and working with on-site partners to deliver 3,000 frozen airline meals to local food charities
• The construction of the AeroZone, a dedicated education facility for local schools which will showcase the range of employment available on site once Covid restrictions are lifted
• Harnessing new technology in the construction of the airport's new extension to T2, due to open in 2021, which will be around 15% more efficient that the existing T2.
• Continuing the 100% track record of placing people in employment who have received training through the airport's on-site Academy

The net zero carbon target made by MAG reflects the leading role it plays in helping decarbonise the aviation sector in the years ahead.

Airlines taking part in the competition to win the free landing fees will be given free rein in their choice of low-emission technology, including electric and hydrogen technology.

It comes after global manufacturer Airbus last month revealed three concept 'ZEROe' hydrogen powered commercial aircraft, which could carry up to 200 passengers from the UK across Europe from 2035. The first commercial-grade six-seater aircraft powered by a hydrogen fuel cell was also showcased at Cranfield University in September.

Sustainable Aviation, the UK aviation industry's sustainability group has forecast that the sector can expect to see the first zero emission regional or short-haul flight in around 10-15 years' time. MAG's initiative will complement the full range of measures needed to help the UK reach its Net Zero 2050 target, including modernising UK airspace, sustainable aviation fuels, smart flight operations and new aircraft technology. Today's announcement comes as the Government's Jet Zero Council, of which MAG is a founding member, prepares to meet for a second time in the coming days.

Karen Smart, Managing Director of Manchester Airport said:

'At Manchester Airport we have always been extremely proud of the region we serve, and we owe a great deal to the local communities around the airport. This is why we place such an emphasis on supporting those communities as well as remaining ambitious in our approach to sustainability.

'There will always be more we can do, which is why we are setting our sights on seeing zero-carbon aircraft on our runway in the next 10-15 years, along with a commitment to be a net zero-carbon business by 2038.

'While Coronavirus will have an impact on our business for some time to come, we cannot take our eye off the need for sustainable growth in the long term, and these plans will set us on the right course to achieve this.'

Neil Robinson, CSR and Airspace Change Director, MAG said:

'When our airports prosper our communities around them prosper, but in tougher times we can help support each other too. We have a long history of working very closely in our local communities and, for us, sustainability means more than just reducing carbon, it means becoming a business that has long standing, sustainable relationships with our environment, people and communities at all levels.

'In striving to be the best possible neighbour, we also continuously focus on improving employment opportunities - and that means ensuring we have the right support on offer at our airports to help people find work, including airport academies, Further Education colleges and our 'Aerozones' that introduce school children to aviation.

'Having this framework in place will be even more important as we recover from Covid 19. This year's annual CSR report demonstrates another great year of achievement and I look forward to delivering on our ambitious new five year strategy.'

Disclaimer

The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport published this content on 02 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2020 10:38:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Companies"
06:00aSTANDARD BANK : Nestlé partners with Nomanini and Standard Bank to empower informal retail traders across the Eastern and Southern Africa Region Through Nomanini's platform, Nestlé is able to provide much-needed access to sufficient working capital so that retailers can stock a wide range of high-quality products
AQ
06:00aSENSYS GATSO : Rule the School
AQ
06:00aQMX GOLD : Reports 53% Increase in Indicated Resources and 100% Increase in Inferred Resources at Bonnefond
AQ
06:00aThe Ensign Group Acquires Skilled Nursing Facility in Texas
GL
06:00aLIBERTY GOLD ANNOUNCES INFILL DRILL RESULTS IN THE D-1 AND D-3 ZONES AT BLACK PINE, IDAHO : 1.41 g/t Au over 22.9 m and 1.51 g/t Au over 56.4 m including 2.36 g/t over 24.4 m in LBP206
GL
06:00aFPT Industrial and Slow Food support sustainable food production communities
GL
06:00aEquifax Announces New President of Canadian Business
GL
06:00aHoliday Fraud Concerns During Pandemic Come True
GL
06:00aAxsome Therapeutics Announces Positive Results from the COMET-TRD Trial of AXS-05 in Patients with Treatment Resistant Depression
GL
06:00aWellness 4 Humanity Partners set to deploy and offer Safe Entry Stations at Simon Mall's Houston Galleria
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Salesforce to buy workplace app Slack in $27.7 billion deal
2Nikola dives 15% after share lockup period expires, reworked GM deal
3DAX : Asian shares bounce on hopes for U.S. stimulus, vaccine
4S&P 500, Nasdaq end at record highs on vaccine optimism
5No-trade deal Brexit is still possible, UK minister says

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ