June 17 (Reuters) - Manchester United Plc posted a 21.7 million pounds ($30.20 million) loss in the first three months of 2021, with total revenue down 4.4% from last year on a loss of matchday sales due to the coronavirus pandemic. ($1 = 0.7185 pounds) (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)