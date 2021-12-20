Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Manchin says White House staff drove him to reject Biden's social policy plan

12/20/2021 | 10:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) returns to a basement office meeting with other senators that included Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), Jon Tester (D-MT), Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Angus King (I-ME), at the U.S. Capitol in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said on Monday that White House staff did some "inexcusable" things that drove him to reject President Joe Biden's social and climate policy plan.

Manchin made the comments during an interview on West Virginia MetroNews radio, after telling Fox News on Sunday he would not be able to vote for the nearly $2 trillion Build Back Better bill.

Manchin said he would not say "the real reason" talks failed. But when asked what that was, he said: "The bottom line is ... it's staff. It's staff purely... It's not the president, it's staff. And they drove some things and put some things out that were absolutely inexcusable."

(Reporting by Caitlin Webber; Editing by Tim Ahmann)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FOX CORPORATION -1.68% 36.365 Delayed Quote.26.92%
TIM S.A. -0.15% 13.05 End-of-day quote.-10.92%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:55aItalian luxury group Zegna debuts on Wall Street in $3 billion deal
RE
10:53aU.S. gasoline prices fall a little or a lot, depending where you are
RE
10:53aTrump sues N.Y. Attorney General to block probe of his businesses
RE
10:51aManchin says White House staff drove him to reject Biden's social policy plan
RE
10:49aU.S. Under Secretary of State Zeya designated as Special Coordinator for Tibetan issues
RE
10:48aWho chief tedros says 2022 must be the year we end the pandemic
RE
10:47aDollar lower as Treasury yields slip; Omicron worries linger
RE
10:46aUK's Truss says to speak to EU about Northern Ireland Protocol on Tuesday
RE
10:45aSackler ruling could delay Purdue's payment of billions by years
RE
10:42aCRICKET-'OUTPLAYED' : England greats rue second straight Ashes defeat in Australia
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks, oil slide on Omicron, Biden plan setbacks
2Tesla's Musk says he will pay over $11 billion in taxes this year
3Novo Nordisk shares tank after key drug hope hit by U.S. supply issues
4China would not fear confrontation with U.S. - foreign minister
5Stay, swap or shed: Investors brace for delisting of U.S.-listed China ..

HOT NEWS