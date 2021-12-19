Manchin slams door on Biden's $1.75 trillion spending bill

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, a
moderate Democrat who is key to President Joe Biden's hopes of
passing a $1.75 trillion domestic investment bill, said on
Sunday he would not support the package.
"I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation,"
Manchin said during an interview with the "Fox News Sunday"
program, citing concerns about inflation. "I just can't. I have
tried everything humanly possible."
The White House called Manchin's remarks a breach of
commitments he made to find common ground, and said it would
find a way to move forward with the legislation in 2022.
"If his comments on FOX and written statement indicate an
end to that effort, they represent a sudden and inexplicable
reversal in his position, and a breach of his commitments to the
President and the Senator's colleagues in the House and Senate,"
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.
Many Democrats feel passage of the bill is essential to the
party's chances of maintaining control of Congress in next
year's elections.
The exchange marked the first sharp public break between the
White House and a senator who many top allies of Biden privately
regard as damaging the Democratic president's political future.
The White House had hoped to keep negotiations cordial and
private in the hope of avoiding alienating the critical ally.
Sunday's shift - a public rebuke of Manchin that revealed
details of private talks - suggested a new phase in Biden's push
for legislation he regards as essential to his legacy.
The West Virginia senator's comments drew outrage from
liberal Democrats and Senator Bernie Sanders, a democratic
socialist who helped shape the bill and called for a vote to be
held on the measure anyway.
Manchin has been a key holdout on the White House's "Build
Back Better" plan, which aims to bolster the U.S. social safety
net and fight climate change and is the cornerstone of Biden's
legislative agenda.
In a statement released after the "Fox News Sunday"
interview, Manchin said that increasing the U.S. debt load would
"drastically hinder" the country's ability to respond to the
coronavirus pandemic and geopolitical threats.
"My Democratic colleagues in Washington are determined to
dramatically reshape our society in a way that leaves our
country even more vulnerable to the threats we face," he said in
the statement. "I cannot take that risk with a staggering debt
of more than $29 trillion and inflation taxes that are real and
harmful to every hard-working American at the gasoline pumps,
grocery stores and utility bills with no end in sight."
Manchin's support is crucial in a chamber where the
Democrats have the slimmest margin of control and Republicans
are united in their opposition to the bill. Even if he were
somehow convinced to back the bill, the White House would still
have to win over Senator Kyrsten Sinema, another moderate
Democrat who has not committed to supporting it.
Though talks with Manchin had been going poorly, Biden's
aides expressed confidence in recent days that they would
eventually secure a deal.
The package would raise taxes on the wealthy and
corporations to pay for a host of programs to thwart climate
change, boost healthcare subsidies and provide free childcare.
Biden has argued that lowering such costs is critical at a
time of rising inflation and as the economy recovers from the
fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. Republicans say the
proposed legislation would fuel inflation and hurt the economy.
U.S. annual inflation is running at more than double the
Federal Reserve's 2% target.
TWO BILLS
Sanders, who is aligned with Democrats in the Senate, told
CNN on Sunday that he thinks there should still be a vote on the
proposed legislation, despite Manchin's opposition.
"I hope that we will bring a strong bill to the floor of the
Senate as soon as we can and let Mr. Manchin explain to the
people of West Virginia why he doesn't have the guts to stand up
to powerful special interests," Sanders said.
Biden last month signed into law a $1 trillion
infrastructure bill designed to create jobs by dispersing money
to state and local governments to fix crumbling bridges and
roads and by expanding broadband internet access.
Liberal Democrats in Congress had pushed for the coupling of
the Build Back Better legislation with the infrastructure bill
in the hope of ensuring the passage of the former. U.S. House of
Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, led an effort
in September to decouple the two bills.
