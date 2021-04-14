Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Manfield Chemical : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION POSSIBLE ACQUISITION OF CONTROL OF LIAN YANG GUO RONG HOLDINGS LIMITED FURTHER EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE

04/14/2021 | 08:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company.

Pan Asia Data Holdings Inc.

聯 洋 智 能 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1561)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

POSSIBLE ACQUISITION OF CONTROL OF

LIAN YANG GUO RONG HOLDINGS LIMITED

FURTHER EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated (i) 11 February 2021 in relation to the acquisition of 7,172 shares in Lian Yang Guo Rong Holdings Limited and (ii) 31 March 2021 in relation to the extension of the Long Stop Date (collectively, the ''Announcements''). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements unless otherwise specified.

On 14 April 2021, the Company agreed with the Vendor and the Guarantors to further extend the Long Stop Date to 15 May 2021. The reason for this extension is to allow more time to obtain regulatory approvals that are part of the Conditions.

Further announcements will be made if and when appropriate.

By Order of the Board

Pan Asia Data Holdings Inc.

Li Zhong Yuan

Chairman

Hong Kong, 14 April 2021

At the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Dr. Li Zhong Yuan (Chairman) and Ms. Liu Rong Rong as executive Directors; and Mr. Li Gong, Mr. Wang Jianping and Dr. Shi Ping as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Manfield Chemical Holdings Ltd. published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 12:44:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:53aSINOLINK WORLDWIDE  : (1) results of the rights issue of rights shares on the basis of four rights shares for every five existing shares at hk$0.28 per rights share on a non-underwritten basis; and (2) adjustment relating to the share options under the share option scheme
PU
08:53aNATIONAL GRID  : More than $1.3 Million in National Grid Economic Development Grants Support Eight Western New York Revitalization Initiatives
PU
08:52aAEGION CORP  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:52aJET2  : Jet2holidays enhances operational communications for customers booked via an independent travel agent
AQ
08:52aDelta One Announces New Analytics Suite and Appointment to Advisory Board
PR
08:51aTAYLOR WIMPEY  : First time buyers find dream home just in time to welcome first baby
PU
08:51aENERGA  : Amendment to the order granting security for the claim for invalidity or revocation of a resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Energa SA - establishing a security deposit
PU
08:51aSALISBURY BANCORP  : Bank Announces 2021 Scholarship Program
PU
08:51aSALISBURY BANCORP  : Bank and Trust Company Announces Employee Awards
PU
08:51aLEXARIA BIOSCIENCE  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Coinbase listing marks latest step in crypto's march to the mainstream
2DEUTSCHE BANK AG : World stocks post record highs as bond yields ease
3SAP SE : SAP : nudges up 2021 revenue outlook after cloud gains in first-quarter
4BURBERRY GROUP PLC : LVMH shares hit record high after strong sales figures
5STOXX 600 : SAP, LVMH earnings nudge European stocks higher

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ