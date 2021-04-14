Manfield Chemical : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION POSSIBLE ACQUISITION OF CONTROL OF LIAN YANG GUO RONG HOLDINGS LIMITED FURTHER EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company.

Pan Asia Data Holdings Inc.

聯 洋 智 能 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1561)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

POSSIBLE ACQUISITION OF CONTROL OF

LIAN YANG GUO RONG HOLDINGS LIMITED

FURTHER EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated (i) 11 February 2021 in relation to the acquisition of 7,172 shares in Lian Yang Guo Rong Holdings Limited and (ii) 31 March 2021 in relation to the extension of the Long Stop Date (collectively, the ''Announcements''). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements unless otherwise specified.

On 14 April 2021, the Company agreed with the Vendor and the Guarantors to further extend the Long Stop Date to 15 May 2021. The reason for this extension is to allow more time to obtain regulatory approvals that are part of the Conditions.

Further announcements will be made if and when appropriate.

By Order of the Board

Pan Asia Data Holdings Inc.

Li Zhong Yuan

Chairman

Hong Kong, 14 April 2021

At the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Dr. Li Zhong Yuan (Chairman) and Ms. Liu Rong Rong as executive Directors; and Mr. Li Gong, Mr. Wang Jianping and Dr. Shi Ping as independent non-executive Directors.