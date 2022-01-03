Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Manhattan DA's office will not charge Cuomo with COVID nursing home deaths -lawyer

01/03/2022 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo arrives to depart in his helicopter after announcing his resignation in Manhattan, New York City

(Reuters) -The Manhattan District Attorney's office will not file criminal charges in connection with the handling of coronavirus deaths in New York nursing homes during the tenure of former Governor Andrew Cuomo, his representative said on Monday.

"I was contacted today by the head of the Elder Care Unit from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office who informed me they have closed its investigation involving the Executive Chamber and nursing homes," attorney Elkan Abramowitz said in a statement.

"I was told that after a thorough investigation - as we have said all along - there was no evidence to suggest that any laws were broken."

The DA's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cuomo was "not fully transparent" on the number of COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes, state lawmakers said in November while summarizing the results of an investigation.

Nursing homes across the United States took in COVID-19 patients in the early weeks of the outbreak, a move critics say spread the sometimes fatal respiratory virus among some of the country's most vulnerable at a time when there was no vaccine.

The issue dogged Cuomo in particular and helped spark a reassessment of his legacy. In the early stages of the pandemic, Cuomo's daily televised news briefings made him a national figure in the fight against COVID-19.

But he eventually battled allegations, including from New York state's attorney general, that his office had significantly undercounted nursing home fatalities and implemented policies that may have boosted the death toll.

In July, the U.S. Justice Department decided not to open a civil rights investigation into nursing homes in New York and two other states regarding their COVID-19 response.

Cuomo resigned a little over four months ago when a report from state Attorney General Letitia James accused him of sexual harassment and other transgressions.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Pullin)

By Kanishka Singh


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:55pApple becomes first company to hit $3 trillion market value, then slips
RE
05:54pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow hit record highs on 1st trading day of 2022
RE
05:52pU.S. schools delay openings as Omicron rages; New York City hits 33% positivity rate
RE
05:50pU.S. natural gas prices rise as cold freezes wells
RE
05:35pStocks start '22 with gains as Apple hits milestone
RE
05:35pStarbucks says U.S. workers must get COVID-19 vaccine or tests
RE
05:33pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.50% to 90.00 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pEuro Lost 0.65% to $1.1299 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pSterling Lost 0.34% to $1.3482 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pDollar Gains 0.19% to 115.32 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street downplays worries in wishful start to 2022
2S&P 500, Dow hit record highs on 1st trading day of 2022
3Tesla surmounts supply chain woes with blockbuster Q4 deliveries
4BlueCity Holdings Limited Announces Receipt of a Preliminary Non-Bindin..
5Darling Ingredients to Participate in the 2022 Goldman Sachs Global Ene..

HOT NEWS