Manhattan West : Appoints Reggie Tucker as Managing Director

Mr. Tucker joins the next-gen investment firm to build out venture capital investment strategy; Notable companies in Manhattan West’s venture capital portfolio include Klarna, Lamba School and SpaceX

Manhattan West, a modern investment company with a vertically integrated platform of in-house services and investments, is pleased to welcome Reginald “Reggie” Tucker to the Venture Capital team as Managing Director. Mr. Tucker brings more than a decade of experience to Manhattan West, as a capital allocator in both public and private markets, venture capital and private debt. He will bring his deep network of limited partner and general partner relationships to the organization as it builds out its venture capital division, complementing the firm’s private equity, real estate and private debt investment strategies.

Manhattan West’s entrepreneurial, energetic culture, and unique geographic and relational access to the fast-growing venture capital ecosystem in Los Angeles attracted Mr. Tucker to the firm. He joins a highly skilled, well-credentialed team with deep experience as allocators, investors and entrepreneurs that have generated significant momentum in recent months.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to join an emerging, minority-owned firm like Manhattan West with such a depth of investment experience, talent and intellectual capital,” said Reggie Tucker, Managing Director - Venture Capital, Manhattan West. “It’s an honor to join a firm where my core values and investment philosophy align perfectly. We think differently as investors and as a team, and our collective support for each individual investment strategy across the others on the platform will enable us to build several disruptive, leading-edge funds.”

Mr. Tucker will be charged with building Manhattan West’s new venture capital growth opportunities fund leveraging his markets, fundamental investment decision making, creative investment structuring expertise and broad network. His first fund will allocate across the venture capital opportunity set through fund investments, co-investments and directs as well as strategic investments in emerging and high-growth opportunities primarily in early to growth-stage.

“An investor of Reggie’s caliber and background joining Manhattan West signifies a true inflection point for the firm,” said Lorenzo Esparza, CEO, Manhattan West. “Not only is Reggie uniquely skilled at sourcing opportunities across both hard to access funds as well as new and emerging firms and co-investments, but he’s truly a leader in his field. Above all that, he will elevate our culture and is the perfect fit for the next-generation investment platform that we are building at Manhattan West.”

Prior to joining the team at Manhattan West, Mr. Tucker served as Managing Director at Orange County Employees Retirement System (OCERS) for the past two-plus years where he had oversight of all private markets. There he had direct oversight over more than $500 million in capital commitments per year as he helped build out the private equity and venture capital programs and related co-investment strategy. He also contributed to sourcing and evaluating new, niche and non-traditional investments for the “unique strategies” asset class. Mr. Tucker has held investment leadership roles at the New York State Common Retirement Fund (NYCRF) and the State of Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Funds (CRPTF).

Manhattan West’s vertically integrated platform of services and investments represents the make-up of a next-generation investment firm. Its creative thinking and “get things done” environment empowers the team to focus on establishing a high degree of trust with its clients, partners and shareholders while executing on strategic initiatives through its pragmatic approach and delivering high-quality results.

About Manhattan West

Established in 2016, Manhattan West was launched by a group of financial professionals that departed J.P. Morgan. Immediately, a culture of financial innovation took root and the business has been evolving ever since. With the addition of highly skilled professionals from elite schools and impressive work pedigrees, Manhattan West services high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients and families. Manhattan West provides financial services including business management, tax, insurance and planning. Additionally, clients have access to alternative investments in real estate, venture capital, private equity and private debt instruments. To learn more about us, please visit manhattanwest.com.

