Manhattan prosecutor urges enforcement of subpoena for Trump tax returns

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Manhattan's district attorney on Monday urged a federal appeals court to reject President Donald Trump's "recycled" arguments to block the release of his subpoenaed tax returns and other records.

In a court filing, lawyers for District Attorney Cyrus Vance said the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals should uphold the dismissal of Trump's lawsuit by U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero, saying he conducted a "meticulous" analysis of the president's claims. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)