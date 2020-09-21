Manhattan prosecutor urges enforcement of subpoena for Trump tax returns

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Manhattan's district attorney
on Monday urged a federal appeals court to reject President
Donald Trump's "recycled" arguments to block the release of his
subpoenaed tax returns and other records.
In a court filing, lawyers for District Attorney Cyrus Vance
said the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals should uphold the
dismissal of Trump's lawsuit by U.S. District Judge Victor
Marrero, saying he conducted a "meticulous" analysis of the
president's claims.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Jonathan
Oatis)