ManifestSeven to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on April 20th

04/16/2021 | 08:31am EDT
IRVINE, Calif., April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ManifestSeven Holdings Corporation (CSE: MSVN; OTCMKTS: MNFSF) ("M7" or the "Company"), California's first integrated omnichannel platform for legal cannabis, today announced that Sturges Karban, Chief Executive Officer of M7, will present live at VirtualInvestor Connferences.com on April 20th.

DATE: Tuesday, April 20th  
TIME: 2:00pm ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/31A39N3

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at http://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

  • ManifestSeven Announces Distribution Agreement with Better Than Good Holdings, Inc.
  • ManifestSeven Announces Distribution Partnership with Eel River Organics
  • ManifestSeven Announces Expansion of Statewide Distribution Infrastructure
  • ManifestSeven Launches New Local On-Demand Cannabis Delivery Operation in San Francisco Bay Area

About ManifestSeven
ManifestSeven Holdings Corporation (CSE: MSVN; OTCMKTS: MNFSF) ("M7" or the "Company") disrupts the California cannabis landscape by seamlessly integrating proprietary distribution, retail, and delivery operations into a unified statewide platform that supports compliant and efficient commerce, both for cannabis enterprises and consumers. M7 offers local on-demand delivery through a growing portfolio of delivery hubs and storefront dispensaries in the state's major metropolitan markets through its direct-to-consumer division, Weden. Through its business-to-business division, Highlanders Distribution, the Company provides a comprehensive suite of commercial and compliant services to licensed cannabis cultivators, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers operating throughout California. M7's 1-800-CANNABIS portal ties the Company's integrated operations together with a centralized gateway through which businesses and consumers can access M7's comprehensive suite of products and solutions. M7 is a publicly listed company on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") trading under the ticker symbol "MSVN". Additional information is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

For the latest news, activities, and media coverage, please visit www.manifest7.com. To receive Company updates and be added to the email distribution list, please sign uphere, or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, or Telegram.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access.  Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manifestseven-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-on-april-20th-301270429.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com


© PRNewswire 2021
