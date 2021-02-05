Log in
Manitoba Launches Second Intake for Efficient Trucking Program

02/05/2021 | 03:03pm EST
February 5, 2021
- - -
Transportation Sector Important Partner in Reducing GHG Emissions: Guillemard

The Manitoba government has launched a second round of applications for grants to support the transportation sector with rebates for fuel-saving technology and retrofits for heavy-duty vehicles in order to bring a reduction in greenhouse-gas (GHG) emissions, Conservation and Climate Minister Sarah Guillemard announced today.

'One-third of greenhouse-gas emissions in our province comes from the transportation sector, so we work closely with our important partners in this industry in the effort to reduce them,' said Guillemard. 'We have had great partnerships with the transportation sector and we look forward to increasing the advantages for this industry to assist us in meeting our emission targets.'

Manitoba's Efficient Trucking Program provides grants for rebates on retrofits involving fuel-saving and aerodynamic devices for heavy-duty vehicles and trailers, resulting in GHG emission reductions. The funding comes from the province and from the federal Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund, which invests in projects that reduce carbon pollution, save money and create good jobs. The Efficient Trucking Program will contribute approximately 70,000 tonnes of cumulative emission reductions to Manitoba's Carbon Savings Account and save 25.9 million litres of fuel, while supporting jobs in Manitoba's heavy-duty mechanics industry.

'The Manitoba Trucking Association is pleased to see this program continue and allow more operators to take part in the initiative,' said Terry Shaw, executive director, Manitoba Trucking Association. 'The transportation industry is a vital part of the supply chain, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are eager to partner on industry-approved efforts to increase fuel efficiency and reduce greenhouse-gas emissions.'

Projects are eligible for rebates of up to 50 per cent on fuel-saving devices such as idling technologies, low-rolling resistant tires and trailer skirts. An applicant can request a rebate for multiple devices on a single vehicle and/or trailer, as well as for multiple devices on multiple vehicles and/or trailers owned or operated by the same applicant as part of a single application up to a maximum rebate of $20,000 per truck and trailer combination. Interested applicants have until March 31, 2022, to apply.

The Efficient Trucking Program will receive up to $5.9 million from the Government of Canada through the Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund, while the Manitoba government is also contributing $5.9 million. The program is delivered through Manitoba's Climate and Green Plan Implementation Office and administered by Red River College's Vehicle Technology and Energy Centre.

The trucking industry directly and indirectly contributes more than $2 billion to Manitoba's GDP, and directly and indirectly employs approximately 4.6 per cent of the Manitoba labour force.

- 30 -

Disclaimer

Government of Manitoba published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 20:02:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
