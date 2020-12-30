Manna Pro :® Products Acquires Subscription Box Bullymake® To Expand Category Leadership Through Direct-to-Consumer Companion Pet Care

Bullymake, a top-rated direct-to-consumer dog subscription box built specifically for power chewers, offers one-of-a-kind durable toys and delicious treats

Manna Pro® Products, a St. Louis-based manufacturer and marketer of pet care and nutrition, has agreed to acquire Bullymake®, a top-rated direct-to-consumer monthly subscription box for heavy chewers that offers unique, long-lasting dog chews and treats. Bullymake is a trusted company whose loyal subscribers enjoy the convenience of home delivery and the satisfaction guarantee on the high-quality toys and treats catered specifically to their dog every month.

“Bullymake’s commitment to creating joyful experiences for dogs and their families fits perfectly with Manna Pro’s mission of Nurturing Life,” said John Howe, CEO, Manna Pro. “This addition to our portfolio enables us to further penetrate the fast-growing direct-to-consumer pet space.”

Over 63 million U.S. households own a dogi, and dog owners are increasingly purchasing their pet products online. Additionally, 54% of all online shoppers are members of a subscription box service and pet ranks among the top 5 categories.ii Bullymake began its subscription service in 2014, capitalizing on these steady upward trends. The company delivers roughly 1 million subscription boxes annually and has increased its reach year over year.

The acquisition of Bullymake expands Manna Pro’s omnichannel presence, building upon the company’s rapid share growth in online channels and recent acquisition of online wellness brand Doggie Dailies®.

Manna Pro is owned by investment vehicles managed by global investment firm The Carlyle Group.

Manna Pro is a recognized leader in the care and nurturing of pets, with roots going back to 1842 and long-established brands in companion pet, equine, backyard chicken and small animal categories. For more information visit www.mannapro.com.

For more information on Bullymake visit www.bullymake.com.

