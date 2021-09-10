Manufacturing output 14.1 percent up in July

|
|
2017
|
August
|
3.7
|
2017
|
September
|
4.8
|
2017
|
October
|
5.1
|
2017
|
November
|
5.3
|
2017
|
December
|
4.4
|
2018
|
January
|
7.5
|
2018
|
February
|
3.2
|
2018
|
March
|
3.8
|
2018
|
April
|
4.7
|
2018
|
May
|
2.9
|
2018
|
June
|
3.3
|
2018
|
July
|
0.9
|
2018
|
August
|
4
|
2018
|
September
|
1.7
|
2018
|
October
|
2.4
|
2018
|
November
|
1.3
|
2018
|
December
|
-4.3
|
2019
|
January
|
-0.6
|
2019
|
February
|
-0.1
|
2019
|
March
|
-0.8
|
2019
|
April
|
-0.3
|
2019
|
May
|
-0.9
|
2019
|
June
|
-2.5
|
2019
|
July
|
0
|
2019
|
August
|
-1.7
|
2019
|
September
|
1.2
|
2019
|
Oktober
|
0.5
|
2019
|
November
|
-1.6
|
2019
|
December
|
-1.2
|
2020
|
January
|
1.7
|
2020
|
February
|
-0.5
|
2020
|
March
|
-1.4
|
2020
|
April
|
-10.5
|
2020
|
May
|
-11.7
|
2020
|
June
|
-9.1
|
2020
|
July
|
-4.3
|
2020
|
August
|
-3.4
|
2020
|
September
|
-5.8
|
2020
|
October
|
-3.5
|
2020
|
November
|
-2.3
|
2020
|
December
|
0.5
|
2021
|
January
|
1.1
|
2021
|
February
|
-2
|
2021
|
March
|
3.3
|
2021
|
April
|
13.1
|
2021
|
May
|
16.2
|
2021
|
June
|
17.9
|
2021
|
July
|
14.1
Output growth in more than three-quarters of the industries
In July, more than three-quarters of all industries saw their output increase on an annual basis. With 63.8 percent, the machinery industry achieved by far the highest growth. However, production contracted in the transport equipment industry. Because of a chip shortage a number of factories were forced to halt production temporarily in July.
|
|
Machinery
|
63.8
|
Electrical and electronics
|
16.1
|
Metal products
|
15.2
|
Rubber and plastic products
|
7.2
|
Chemical products
|
3.8
|
Food products
|
1.5
|
Repair and installation of machinery
|
-5.3
|
Transport equipment
|
-6
|
|
Manufacturing (total)
|
14.1
|
|
Altogether, the industries referred to in the above graph account for approximately 75 percent of the total manufacturing output
Manufacturing output at highest level ever
A more accurate picture of short-term output developments is obtained when figures are adjusted for seasonal effects and the working-day pattern. After adjustments, an increase of 1.3 percent is seen in manufacturing output between June and July 2021.
Adjusted for seasonal and working-day effects, manufacturing output is seen to fluctuate significantly. In the spring of 2020, output declined rapidly and a low point was reached in May 2020.After that, output picked up again. InJuly 2021, it was at its highest level ever.
|
|
2017
|
August
|
105.6
|
2017
|
September
|
107.3
|
2017
|
October
|
107.7
|
2017
|
November
|
109.7
|
2017
|
December
|
110.4
|
2018
|
January
|
110.5
|
2018
|
February
|
109.4
|
2018
|
March
|
109.4
|
2018
|
April
|
109.4
|
2018
|
May
|
109.6
|
2018
|
June
|
109.3
|
2018
|
July
|
107.6
|
2018
|
August
|
109.3
|
2018
|
September
|
109.1
|
2018
|
October
|
109.6
|
2018
|
November
|
110.2
|
2018
|
December
|
107
|
2019
|
January
|
109.6
|
2019
|
February
|
109.2
|
2019
|
March
|
108.8
|
2019
|
April
|
108.9
|
2019
|
May
|
108.5
|
2019
|
June
|
107.3
|
2019
|
July
|
107.5
|
2019
|
August
|
107.8
|
2019
|
September
|
109.5
|
2019
|
October
|
109.7
|
2019
|
November
|
108.4
|
2019
|
December
|
106.5
|
2020
|
January
|
109
|
2020
|
February
|
108.4
|
2020
|
March
|
106
|
2020
|
April
|
97.4
|
2020
|
May
|
96.5
|
2020
|
June
|
99.4
|
2020
|
July
|
103.4
|
2020
|
August
|
104
|
2020
|
September
|
104.2
|
2020
|
October
|
106.2
|
2020
|
November
|
106.3
|
2020
|
December
|
107.1
|
2021
|
January
|
109.6
|
2021
|
February
|
106.7
|
2021
|
March
|
109.8
|
2021
|
April
|
111.0
|
2021
|
May
|
112.4
|
2021
|
June
|
115.7
|
2021
|
July
|
117.3
Dutch manufacturers less positive in August
In August 2021,the mood among Dutch manufacturers deteriorated. However, producer confidence was still well above the average of the past two decades.
Germany is an important foreign market for the Dutch manufacturing industry. In August, German producer confidence was less positive than in July according to the Business Climate Index of the IFO Institute. Opinions on the present level of business activity deteriorated, and optimism declined with regard to expectations. In July, the average daily output generated by the German manufacturing industry grew by over6 percent year-on-year, as reported by Destatis. Compared toJuly 2019, however, output was still nearly 6 percentlower.
Disclaimer
CBS - Statistics Netherlands published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 13:21:07 UTC.