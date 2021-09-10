Manufacturing output 14.1 percent up in July

2017 August 3.7 2017 September 4.8 2017 October 5.1 2017 November 5.3 2017 December 4.4 2018 January 7.5 2018 February 3.2 2018 March 3.8 2018 April 4.7 2018 May 2.9 2018 June 3.3 2018 July 0.9 2018 August 4 2018 September 1.7 2018 October 2.4 2018 November 1.3 2018 December -4.3 2019 January -0.6 2019 February -0.1 2019 March -0.8 2019 April -0.3 2019 May -0.9 2019 June -2.5 2019 July 0 2019 August -1.7 2019 September 1.2 2019 Oktober 0.5 2019 November -1.6 2019 December -1.2 2020 January 1.7 2020 February -0.5 2020 March -1.4 2020 April -10.5 2020 May -11.7 2020 June -9.1 2020 July -4.3 2020 August -3.4 2020 September -5.8 2020 October -3.5 2020 November -2.3 2020 December 0.5 2021 January 1.1 2021 February -2 2021 March 3.3 2021 April 13.1 2021 May 16.2 2021 June 17.9 2021 July 14.1

Output growth in more than three-quarters of the industries

In July, more than three-quarters of all industries saw their output increase on an annual basis. With 63.8 percent, the machinery industry achieved by far the highest growth. However, production contracted in the transport equipment industry. Because of a chip shortage a number of factories were forced to halt production temporarily in July.

Machinery 63.8 Electrical and electronics 16.1 Metal products 15.2 Rubber and plastic products 7.2 Chemical products 3.8 Food products 1.5 Repair and installation of machinery -5.3 Transport equipment -6 Manufacturing (total) 14.1 Altogether, the industries referred to in the above graph account for approximately 75 percent of the total manufacturing output

Manufacturing output at highest level ever

A more accurate picture of short-term output developments is obtained when figures are adjusted for seasonal effects and the working-day pattern. After adjustments, an increase of 1.3 percent is seen in manufacturing output between June and July 2021.

Adjusted for seasonal and working-day effects, manufacturing output is seen to fluctuate significantly. In the spring of 2020, output declined rapidly and a low point was reached in May 2020.After that, output picked up again. InJuly 2021, it was at its highest level ever.

2017 August 105.6 2017 September 107.3 2017 October 107.7 2017 November 109.7 2017 December 110.4 2018 January 110.5 2018 February 109.4 2018 March 109.4 2018 April 109.4 2018 May 109.6 2018 June 109.3 2018 July 107.6 2018 August 109.3 2018 September 109.1 2018 October 109.6 2018 November 110.2 2018 December 107 2019 January 109.6 2019 February 109.2 2019 March 108.8 2019 April 108.9 2019 May 108.5 2019 June 107.3 2019 July 107.5 2019 August 107.8 2019 September 109.5 2019 October 109.7 2019 November 108.4 2019 December 106.5 2020 January 109 2020 February 108.4 2020 March 106 2020 April 97.4 2020 May 96.5 2020 June 99.4 2020 July 103.4 2020 August 104 2020 September 104.2 2020 October 106.2 2020 November 106.3 2020 December 107.1 2021 January 109.6 2021 February 106.7 2021 March 109.8 2021 April 111.0 2021 May 112.4 2021 June 115.7 2021 July 117.3

Dutch manufacturers less positive in August

In August 2021,the mood among Dutch manufacturers deteriorated. However, producer confidence was still well above the average of the past two decades.

Germany is an important foreign market for the Dutch manufacturing industry. In August, German producer confidence was less positive than in July according to the Business Climate Index of the IFO Institute. Opinions on the present level of business activity deteriorated, and optimism declined with regard to expectations. In July, the average daily output generated by the German manufacturing industry grew by over6 percent year-on-year, as reported by Destatis. Compared toJuly 2019, however, output was still nearly 6 percentlower.