Manufacturing output 3 percent up in March

2017
April
0.5
2017
May
5
2017
June
2.4
2017
July
2.7
2017
August
3.7
2017
September
4.8
2017
October
5.1
2017
November
5.3
2017
December
4.4
2018
January
7.5
2018
February
3.2
2018
March
3.8
2018
April
4.7
2018
May
2.9
2018
June
3.3
2018
July
0.9
2018
August
4
2018
September
1.7
2018
October
2.4
2018
November
1.3
2018
December
-4.3
2019
January
-0.6
2019
February
-0.1
2019
March
-0.8
2019
April
-0.3
2019
May
-0.9
2019
June
-2.5
2019
July
0
2019
August
-1.7
2019
September
1.2
2019
Oktober
0.5
2019
November
-1.6
2019
December
-1.2
2020
January
1.6
2020
February
-0.7
2020
March
-1.8
2020
April
-10.8
2020
May
-12
2020
June
-9.4
2020
July
-4.9
2020
August
-4
2020
September
-6.5
2020
October
-4.1
2020
November
-2.9
2020
December
0
2021
January
0.7
2021
February
-2.3
2021
March
3.0
Output growth in more than half of the industries
In March, more than half of all industries saw their output increase on an annual basis. The transport equipment industry achieved the highest growth. This is partly because a number of companies in this sector closed their factories completely in the last weeks of March last year.
Transport equipment
17.1
Machinery
11.8
Rubber and plastic products
8.9
Electrical and electronics
4.2
Chemical products
3
Metal products
1.7
Food products
-2.9
Repair and installation of machinery
-23
Manufacturing (total)
3
Altogether, the industries referred to in the above graph account for approximately 75 percent of the total manufacturing output
Manufacturing output bounces back
A more accurate picture of short-term output developments is obtained when figures are adjusted for seasonal effects and the working-day pattern. After adjustments, an increase of 3.1 percent is seen in manufacturing output between February and March 2021.
Adjusted for seasonal and working-day effects, manufacturing output is seen to fluctuate significantly. From mid-2014 until the beginning of 2018, the overall trend was upward. Subsequently, the trend has been downward. A low point was reached in May 2020. After that, output picked up again.
2017
April
104.6
2017
May
106.6
2017
June
106.1
2017
July
106.1
2017
August
105.6
2017
September
107.3
2017
October
107.7
2017
November
109.7
2017
December
110.4
2018
January
110.5
2018
February
109.4
2018
March
109.4
2018
April
109.4
2018
May
109.6
2018
June
109.3
2018
July
107.6
2018
August
109.3
2018
September
109.1
2018
October
109.6
2018
November
110.2
2018
December
107
2019
January
109.6
2019
February
109.2
2019
March
108.8
2019
April
108.9
2019
May
108.5
2019
June
107.3
2019
July
107.5
2019
August
107.8
2019
September
109.5
2019
October
109.7
2019
November
108.4
2019
December
106.5
2020
January
109.3
2020
February
107.4
2020
March
106.2
2020
April
97.7
2020
May
96.2
2020
June
99.1
2020
July
102.8
2020
August
103.4
2020
September
103.5
2020
October
105.3
2020
November
105.3
2020
December
106
2021
January
109
2021
February
105.4
2021
March
108.6
Producer confidence at highest level in two years
In April 2021, the mood among Dutch manufacturers improved further and producer confidence reached its highest level in two years. The industrial capacity utilisation rate stood at 81.7 percent at the start of Q2 2021. This was higher than at the start of Q1, but still lower than before the coronavirus crisis.
Germany is an important foreign market for the Dutch manufacturing industry. In April, German producer confidence improved to the highest level in three years, according to the Business Climate Index of the IFO Institute. Companies reported greatly improved business, but optimism declined with regard to future output. In March, the average daily output generated by the German manufacturing industry grew by almost 6 percent year-on-year, as reported by Destatis.
