Manufacturing output 3 percent up in March

2017 April 0.5 2017 May 5 2017 June 2.4 2017 July 2.7 2017 August 3.7 2017 September 4.8 2017 October 5.1 2017 November 5.3 2017 December 4.4 2018 January 7.5 2018 February 3.2 2018 March 3.8 2018 April 4.7 2018 May 2.9 2018 June 3.3 2018 July 0.9 2018 August 4 2018 September 1.7 2018 October 2.4 2018 November 1.3 2018 December -4.3 2019 January -0.6 2019 February -0.1 2019 March -0.8 2019 April -0.3 2019 May -0.9 2019 June -2.5 2019 July 0 2019 August -1.7 2019 September 1.2 2019 Oktober 0.5 2019 November -1.6 2019 December -1.2 2020 January 1.6 2020 February -0.7 2020 March -1.8 2020 April -10.8 2020 May -12 2020 June -9.4 2020 July -4.9 2020 August -4 2020 September -6.5 2020 October -4.1 2020 November -2.9 2020 December 0 2021 January 0.7 2021 February -2.3 2021 March 3.0

Output growth in more than half of the industries

In March, more than half of all industries saw their output increase on an annual basis. The transport equipment industry achieved the highest growth. This is partly because a number of companies in this sector closed their factories completely in the last weeks of March last year.

Transport equipment 17.1 Machinery 11.8 Rubber and plastic products 8.9 Electrical and electronics 4.2 Chemical products 3 Metal products 1.7 Food products -2.9 Repair and installation of machinery -23 Manufacturing (total) 3 Altogether, the industries referred to in the above graph account for approximately 75 percent of the total manufacturing output

Manufacturing output bounces back

A more accurate picture of short-term output developments is obtained when figures are adjusted for seasonal effects and the working-day pattern. After adjustments, an increase of 3.1 percent is seen in manufacturing output between February and March 2021.

Adjusted for seasonal and working-day effects, manufacturing output is seen to fluctuate significantly. From mid-2014 until the beginning of 2018, the overall trend was upward. Subsequently, the trend has been downward. A low point was reached in May 2020. After that, output picked up again.

2017 April 104.6 2017 May 106.6 2017 June 106.1 2017 July 106.1 2017 August 105.6 2017 September 107.3 2017 October 107.7 2017 November 109.7 2017 December 110.4 2018 January 110.5 2018 February 109.4 2018 March 109.4 2018 April 109.4 2018 May 109.6 2018 June 109.3 2018 July 107.6 2018 August 109.3 2018 September 109.1 2018 October 109.6 2018 November 110.2 2018 December 107 2019 January 109.6 2019 February 109.2 2019 March 108.8 2019 April 108.9 2019 May 108.5 2019 June 107.3 2019 July 107.5 2019 August 107.8 2019 September 109.5 2019 October 109.7 2019 November 108.4 2019 December 106.5 2020 January 109.3 2020 February 107.4 2020 March 106.2 2020 April 97.7 2020 May 96.2 2020 June 99.1 2020 July 102.8 2020 August 103.4 2020 September 103.5 2020 October 105.3 2020 November 105.3 2020 December 106 2021 January 109 2021 February 105.4 2021 March 108.6

Producer confidence at highest level in two years

In April 2021, the mood among Dutch manufacturers improved further and producer confidence reached its highest level in two years. The industrial capacity utilisation rate stood at 81.7 percent at the start of Q2 2021. This was higher than at the start of Q1, but still lower than before the coronavirus crisis.

Germany is an important foreign market for the Dutch manufacturing industry. In April, German producer confidence improved to the highest level in three years, according to the Business Climate Index of the IFO Institute. Companies reported greatly improved business, but optimism declined with regard to future output. In March, the average daily output generated by the German manufacturing industry grew by almost 6 percent year-on-year, as reported by Destatis.