Manufacturing output almost 10 percent up in August

|
|
2017
|
September
|
4.8
|
2017
|
October
|
5.1
|
2017
|
November
|
5.3
|
2017
|
December
|
4.4
|
2018
|
January
|
7.5
|
2018
|
February
|
3.2
|
2018
|
March
|
3.8
|
2018
|
April
|
4.7
|
2018
|
May
|
2.9
|
2018
|
June
|
3.3
|
2018
|
July
|
0.9
|
2018
|
August
|
4
|
2018
|
September
|
1.7
|
2018
|
October
|
2.4
|
2018
|
November
|
1.3
|
2018
|
December
|
-4.3
|
2019
|
January
|
-0.6
|
2019
|
February
|
-0.1
|
2019
|
March
|
-0.8
|
2019
|
April
|
-0.3
|
2019
|
May
|
-0.9
|
2019
|
June
|
-2.5
|
2019
|
July
|
0
|
2019
|
August
|
-1.7
|
2019
|
September
|
1.2
|
2019
|
Oktober
|
0.5
|
2019
|
November
|
-1.6
|
2019
|
December
|
-1.2
|
2020
|
January
|
1.7
|
2020
|
February
|
-0.5
|
2020
|
March
|
-1.4
|
2020
|
April
|
-10.5
|
2020
|
May
|
-11.7
|
2020
|
June
|
-9.1
|
2020
|
July
|
-4.3
|
2020
|
August
|
-3.4
|
2020
|
September
|
-5.8
|
2020
|
October
|
-3.5
|
2020
|
November
|
-2.3
|
2020
|
December
|
0.5
|
2021
|
January
|
1.1
|
2021
|
February
|
-2
|
2021
|
March
|
3.3
|
2021
|
April
|
13.1
|
2021
|
May
|
16.2
|
2021
|
June
|
17.9
|
2021
|
July
|
13.7
|
2021
|
August
|
9.8
Output growth in more than two-thirds of the industries
In August, more than two-thirds of all industries saw their output increase on an annual basis. With 52.6 percent, the machinery industry achieved by far the highest growth. However, production contracted in the transport equipment industry. Because of a chip shortage a number of factories were forced to halt production temporarily in August as well.
|
|
Machinery
|
52.6
|
Electrical and electronics
|
17.2
|
Chemical products
|
8.2
|
Rubber and plastic products
|
6.2
|
Metal products
|
4.9
|
Food products
|
-0.8
|
Repair and installation of machinery
|
-8.5
|
Transport equipment
|
-26
|
|
Manufacturing (total)
|
9.8
|
|
Altogether, the industries referred to in the above graph account for approximately 75 percent of the total manufacturing output
Manufacturing output at high level
A more accurate picture of short-term output developments is obtained when figures are adjusted for seasonal effects and the working-day pattern. After adjustments, a decrease of 1.9 percent is seen in manufacturing output between July and August 2021.
Adjusted for seasonal and working-day effects, manufacturing output is seen to fluctuate significantly. In the spring of 2020, output declined rapidly and a low point was reached in May 2020. After that, output picked up again. In August 2021, it was at a consistently high level.
|
|
2017
|
September
|
107.3
|
2017
|
October
|
107.7
|
2017
|
November
|
109.7
|
2017
|
December
|
110.4
|
2018
|
January
|
110.5
|
2018
|
February
|
109.4
|
2018
|
March
|
109.4
|
2018
|
April
|
109.4
|
2018
|
May
|
109.6
|
2018
|
June
|
109.3
|
2018
|
July
|
107.6
|
2018
|
August
|
109.3
|
2018
|
September
|
109.1
|
2018
|
October
|
109.6
|
2018
|
November
|
110.2
|
2018
|
December
|
107
|
2019
|
January
|
109.6
|
2019
|
February
|
109.2
|
2019
|
March
|
108.8
|
2019
|
April
|
108.9
|
2019
|
May
|
108.5
|
2019
|
June
|
107.3
|
2019
|
July
|
107.5
|
2019
|
August
|
107.8
|
2019
|
September
|
109.5
|
2019
|
October
|
109.7
|
2019
|
November
|
108.4
|
2019
|
December
|
106.5
|
2020
|
January
|
109
|
2020
|
February
|
108.4
|
2020
|
March
|
106
|
2020
|
April
|
97.4
|
2020
|
May
|
96.5
|
2020
|
June
|
99.4
|
2020
|
July
|
103.4
|
2020
|
August
|
104
|
2020
|
September
|
104.2
|
2020
|
October
|
106.2
|
2020
|
November
|
106.3
|
2020
|
December
|
107.1
|
2021
|
January
|
109.6
|
2021
|
February
|
106.7
|
2021
|
March
|
109.8
|
2021
|
April
|
111.0
|
2021
|
May
|
112.2
|
2021
|
June
|
115.4
|
2021
|
July
|
116.6
|
2021
|
August
|
114.4
Manufacturers more optimistic in September
In September 2021, the mood among Dutch manufacturers improved compared to August. Manufacturers were mainly more positive about their future output.
Germany is an important foreign market for the Dutch manufacturing industry. In September, German producer confidence according to the Business Climate Index of the IFO Institute fell due to both lower expectations and a lower assessment of the current situation. In August, the average daily output generated by the German manufacturing industry grew by 2.1 percent year-on-year, as reported by Destatis. Relative to August 2019, however, it was still 9.6 percent lower.
Disclaimer
CBS - Statistics Netherlands published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 13:11:05 UTC.