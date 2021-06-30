Manufacturing output prices almost 13 percent up in May

|
|
2017
|
June
|
3
|
2017
|
July
|
3.1
|
2017
|
August
|
3.6
|
2017
|
September
|
4.1
|
2017
|
October
|
2.8
|
2017
|
November
|
3.8
|
2017
|
December
|
2.1
|
2018
|
January
|
1.5
|
2018
|
February
|
0.3
|
2018
|
March
|
0.6
|
2018
|
April
|
1
|
2018
|
May
|
3.7
|
2018
|
June
|
5
|
2018
|
July
|
5.4
|
2018
|
August
|
5.2
|
2018
|
September
|
4.8
|
2018
|
October
|
5.3
|
2018
|
November
|
2.7
|
2018
|
December
|
0.6
|
2019
|
January
|
1
|
2019
|
February
|
2.1
|
2019
|
March
|
2.6
|
2019
|
April
|
3.3
|
2019
|
May
|
2
|
2019
|
June
|
0.4
|
2019
|
July
|
0.1
|
2019
|
August
|
-0.8
|
2019
|
September
|
-0.7
|
2019
|
October
|
-1.5
|
2019
|
November
|
0.2
|
2019
|
December
|
2.9
|
2020
|
January
|
2.2
|
2020
|
February
|
0.9
|
2020
|
March
|
-3.8
|
2020
|
April
|
-8
|
2020
|
May
|
-7.8
|
2020
|
June
|
-5.5
|
2020
|
July
|
-4.8
|
2020
|
August
|
-4.2
|
2020
|
September
|
-5.3
|
2020
|
October
|
-5
|
2020
|
November
|
-4.6
|
2020
|
December
|
-4.1
|
2021
|
January
|
-1.8
|
2021
|
February
|
0.9
|
2021
|
March
|
7.1
|
2021
|
April
|
12.2
|
2021
|
May
|
12.9
Soaring crude oil prices
Output prices are strongly affected by crude oil price developments. In May 2021, the price of a barrel of crude North Sea Brent oil was 56 euros, over 88 percent higher than in May 2020. In April 2021, the crude oil barrel price stood at over 54 euros,approximately 121 percent up on April 2020.
In May, prices of petroleum derivatives were up by 73.9 percent year-on-year. In April, they were up by 99.4 percent. In the chemical industry as well, output prices are generally linked to crude oil price developments. Output prices of chemical products were 35.8 percent higher in May than in the same month last year. In April, prices increased by 28.8 percent year-on-year.
Prices in almost all of the manufacturing sectors were higher in May 2021 than in the same month last year.
|
|
Petroleum products
|
73.9
|
Chemical products
|
35.8
|
Rubber and plastic
|
7.3
|
Food products
|
6.3
|
Metal products
|
2.8
|
Cars
|
1.2
|
Machinery
|
0.5
|
Electronic products
|
-2
|
|
*Altogether, the eight industries referred to account for almost 80 percent of the total Dutch manufacturing industry
Prices of manufactured products increased in May
Manufacturing output prices rose by 0.9 percent in May relative to April. They increased by 0.9 percent on both the export market and the domestic market.
|
|
2017
|
June
|
101.1
|
2017
|
July
|
100.7
|
2017
|
August
|
101.1
|
2017
|
September
|
102.1
|
2017
|
October
|
102.3
|
2017
|
November
|
103.1
|
2017
|
December
|
103.1
|
2018
|
January
|
103.7
|
2018
|
February
|
103.2
|
2018
|
March
|
103.5
|
2018
|
April
|
104.2
|
2018
|
May
|
105.7
|
2018
|
June
|
106.1
|
2018
|
July
|
106.2
|
2018
|
August
|
106.4
|
2018
|
September
|
107.1
|
2018
|
October
|
107.7
|
2018
|
November
|
105.9
|
2018
|
December
|
103.7
|
2019
|
January
|
104.7
|
2019
|
February
|
105.3
|
2019
|
March
|
106.2
|
2019
|
April
|
107.7
|
2019
|
May
|
107.9
|
2019
|
June
|
106.5
|
2019
|
July
|
106.3
|
2019
|
August
|
105.5
|
2019
|
September
|
106.1
|
2019
|
October
|
106
|
2019
|
November
|
106.1
|
2019
|
December
|
106.7
|
2020
|
January
|
107
|
2020
|
February
|
106.3
|
2020
|
March
|
102.2
|
2020
|
April
|
99.1
|
2020
|
May
|
99.4
|
2020
|
June
|
100.6
|
2020
|
July
|
101.2
|
2020
|
August
|
101.1
|
2020
|
September
|
100.5
|
2020
|
October
|
100.8
|
2020
|
November
|
101.2
|
2020
|
December
|
102.3
|
2021
|
January
|
105
|
2021
|
February
|
107.2
|
2021
|
March
|
109.4
|
2021
|
April
|
111.2
|
2021
|
May
|
112.2
Disclaimer
CBS - Statistics Netherlands published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 13:06:37 UTC.