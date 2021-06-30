Manufacturing output prices almost 13 percent up in May

2017 June 3 2017 July 3.1 2017 August 3.6 2017 September 4.1 2017 October 2.8 2017 November 3.8 2017 December 2.1 2018 January 1.5 2018 February 0.3 2018 March 0.6 2018 April 1 2018 May 3.7 2018 June 5 2018 July 5.4 2018 August 5.2 2018 September 4.8 2018 October 5.3 2018 November 2.7 2018 December 0.6 2019 January 1 2019 February 2.1 2019 March 2.6 2019 April 3.3 2019 May 2 2019 June 0.4 2019 July 0.1 2019 August -0.8 2019 September -0.7 2019 October -1.5 2019 November 0.2 2019 December 2.9 2020 January 2.2 2020 February 0.9 2020 March -3.8 2020 April -8 2020 May -7.8 2020 June -5.5 2020 July -4.8 2020 August -4.2 2020 September -5.3 2020 October -5 2020 November -4.6 2020 December -4.1 2021 January -1.8 2021 February 0.9 2021 March 7.1 2021 April 12.2 2021 May 12.9

Soaring crude oil prices

Output prices are strongly affected by crude oil price developments. In May 2021, the price of a barrel of crude North Sea Brent oil was 56 euros, over 88 percent higher than in May 2020. In April 2021, the crude oil barrel price stood at over 54 euros,approximately 121 percent up on April 2020.

In May, prices of petroleum derivatives were up by 73.9 percent year-on-year. In April, they were up by 99.4 percent. In the chemical industry as well, output prices are generally linked to crude oil price developments. Output prices of chemical products were 35.8 percent higher in May than in the same month last year. In April, prices increased by 28.8 percent year-on-year.

Prices in almost all of the manufacturing sectors were higher in May 2021 than in the same month last year.

Petroleum products 73.9 Chemical products 35.8 Rubber and plastic 7.3 Food products 6.3 Metal products 2.8 Cars 1.2 Machinery 0.5 Electronic products -2 *Altogether, the eight industries referred to account for almost 80 percent of the total Dutch manufacturing industry

Prices of manufactured products increased in May

Manufacturing output prices rose by 0.9 percent in May relative to April. They increased by 0.9 percent on both the export market and the domestic market.