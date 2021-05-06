Manulife shares slump after first-quarter profit drops on steepening yield curve

The 80-basis-point steepening in the yield curve was "unusual," and the most since the company instituted its hedging program in 2012, Chief Financial Officer Phil Witherington said on an analyst call. But this could be reversed if interest rates rise, he said.

"If the steepening of the yield curve reverses, and rates at shorter end increase, giving rise to a flattening, the direct market impact charges we've seen in the first quarter would reverse," he said.

Manulife shares slumped 5% to C$25.84 in morning trading in Toronto, versus a 0.5% decline in the stock benchmark.

A 50 basis-point increase in rates would lead to an increase of C$1.8 billion in the current value of future earnings.

However, a continued steepening of the curve would prove challenging, he said.

Canada's biggest life insurer on Wednesday said net income attributable to shareholders declined to C$783 million ($642 million) from C$1.3 billion a year earlier. Core earnings beat estimates, though.

Manulife, which took a C$150 million restructuring charge in the first quarter, said this will result in savings of C$150 million in 2021 and C$200 million in 2022.

The company also said it is concerned about achieving its assumed near-term returns in its office portfolio, amid uncertainties about employees' return to workplaces, but is nevertheless confident about its long-term prospects, Chief Investment Officer Scott Hartz said on an analyst call.

With most employees set to work at least some days in company locations under return-to-office plans, it may limit reductions in space needs, giving Manulife confidence it can achieve its long-term return assumptions, Hartz said.

($1 = 1.2205 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting By Nichola SaminatherEditing by Chizu Nomiyama and Steve Orlofsky)

By Nichola Saminather