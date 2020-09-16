Manulife to begin offering COVID-19 related travel insurance product

TORONTO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Canadian insurer Manulife
Financial Corp will restore some coverage for
coronavirus-related trip interruptions in a new travel insurance
policy that also includes COVID-19 in its emergency medical
coverage.
The policy will launch in October for Canadians traveling
domestically and internationally, including to countries subject
to a level 3 travel advisory, Canada's biggest life and travel
insurance company said on Wednesday.
Canada has a level 3 advisory, which urges avoidance of
non-essential travel, for all countries.
Manulife, as well as some other insurers, said in March they
would stop covering trip cancellations or interruptions related
to the pandemic as the disease was deemed a "known event."
Manulife's Canadian core earnings in the three months
through March declined primarily due to higher travel insurance
claims at the start of the pandemic.
Manulife shares are down 27% this year, versus a 3.6%
decline in the Toronto stock benchmark.
Manulife joins smaller rivals, including Medipac Travel
Insurance and the Ontario and Quebec plans of the Canadian
Association of Blue Cross, which began offering medical travel
insurance including COVID-19 coverage in July. Neither offers
pandemic-related trip interruption coverage.
Manulife's policy has a C$5 million ($3.79 million)
non-COVID-19 emergency medical coverage limit, and a COVID-19
limit of C$200,000.
It will also cover daily quarantine-related expenses of
C$150 per person or C$300 per family for up to 14 days, Manulife
said.
If a level 3 advisory is upgraded to level 4, Manulife said
it will pay a combined C$500 per person for return airfare,
meals and accommodation.
($1 = 1.3180 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting By Nichola Saminather; Editing by Sam Holmes and
Nick Zieminski)