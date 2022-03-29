Log in
Manulife to open all Canada offices for staffers from April 25 - memo

03/29/2022 | 01:04pm EDT
(Corrects first paragraph to remove reference to return to offices being on a voluntary basis)

(Reuters) -Canadian insurer Manulife Financial Corp said on Tuesday fully vaccinated employees can return to its offices across Canada from April 25, amid a fall in COVID-19 infections.

The country's biggest insurer has asked staffers to return under a flexible hybrid model with certain days of the week designated for remote work, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Guidelines on mask mandates and physical distancing will be set in line with local regulations, the memo said.

Several financial firms across Canada and the United States that had postponed their back-to-office plans late last year are now looking to reopen offices and bring back employees with fresh coronavirus guidelines.

Earlier this month, Manulife had opened select office locations as a part of its return-to-office plans in Canada after COVID-19 cases in the country declined.

Canadian lender Bank of Nova Scotia issued a similar guidance in February allowing staffers to return to the majority of its Canadian offices on a voluntary basis from mid-March.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru and Nichola Saminather in Toronto; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2022
