Manx Telecom Partners With Mavenir to Transform Its Mobile Voice and Data Network and Trials Open RAN With Mavenir's Leading Cloud-Native Solutions

06/24/2021 | 04:02am EDT
Manx Telecom trials Open RAN and begins transformation journey with next-generation virtualised voice and data networks

Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, announces today that Isle of Man-based communications service provider, Manx Telecom will be using the MAVcore solution to deliver both voice (VoLTE) and data networks (Packet Core).

Mavenir will be delivering and deploying an end-to-end solution to Manx Telecom for its On-Island and OV businesses, comprising cloud-native virtualised IMS and Packet Cores. In addition, Manx Telecom will use the MAVair solution to undertake an Open RAN trial.

Manx Telecom selected Mavenir as the best fit to meet the company’s overall requirement today and its future architecture needs for IMS, Packet Core and RAN solutions.

The MAVcore family includes Mavenir’s global leading VoLTE IMS and voice services delivering VoLTE based virtualised IMS solution including VoLTE roaming and PCRF capability, and its leading-edge Packet Core solution delivering a next-generation modernised data network. The MAVcore solution will allow the transformation to a cloud-native network – providing the flexibility for future mobile network evolution.

The MAVair family includes the flexible Open RAN approach where the evolved RAN architecture, designed with cloud-native virtualisation techniques, enables the RAN to flex and adapt based on usage and coverage. Mavenir’s virtualised RAN (vRAN) platform enables Manx Telecom to trial Open Virtualised RAN technology and meet its target objective of moving towards a network architecture - using fully virtualised network components, with open standard interfaces, offering all the latest standard network features - while allowing specific customisation and innovation where appropriate.

“Mavenir is delighted to work with Manx Telecom to transform its existing network into a dynamic, agile and cloud-native based platform, paving the way for the evolution of the future network,” states Stefano Cantarelli, Chief Marketing Officer of Mavenir.

“Manx Telecom has chosen Mavenir to deliver a highly innovative solution based on open standards with simple architecture, and providing what we really need - cost effectiveness and more flexibility leading to smoother network operations,” states Sutha Siva, Chief Operations Officer of Manx Telecom.

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is building the future of networks and pioneering advanced technology, focusing on the vision of a single, software-based automated network that runs on any cloud. As the industry's only end-to-end, cloud-native network software provider, Mavenir is focused on transforming the way the world connects, accelerating software network transformation for 250+ Communications Service Providers in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world’s subscribers. www.mavenir.com


© Business Wire 2021
