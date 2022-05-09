Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Many Germans still work from home despite end of COVID requirement - Ifo

05/09/2022 | 05:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN (Reuters) - The proportion of German people working from home fell only slightly in April, according to a survey published on Monday, despite the country lifting remote-working requirements brought into force to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ifo economic institute said its survey of 9,000 companies showed 24.9% of German employees worked from home at least part of the time in April, compared with 27.6% the previous month.

"This means the number of people working from home remains at a high level following the abolition of the remote-working obligation on March 20," said Jean-Victor Alipour, an Ifo expert on working from home.

"Evidently, many companies have permanently adapted to more flexible working arrangements," he added.

Remote-working options are still most widespread in the service sector, where 35.3% worked from home in April, Ifo said.

The decrease was strong in Germany's automotive industry, falling to 17.8% in April from 28.4%, it said. However, the figure fell only slightly for manufacturing overall, to 16.3% from 18.6%.

(Reporting by Rachel More; Editing by Bradley Perrett)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:23aUS lobby fears 'exodus' of foreign staff in China due to COVID measures
RE
05:23aBain Capital, Carlyle among funds considering Olympus microscope unit acquisition -Nikkei
RE
05:22aSouth Korea's incoming govt considers joining U.S. economic pact
RE
05:22aPutin channels victory over Hitler to spur Russian army in Ukraine
RE
05:22aPutin channels victory over Hitler to spur Russian army in Ukraine
RE
05:20aMany Germans still work from home despite end of COVID requirement - Ifo
RE
05:18aRightmove CEO to leave next year, shares fall
RE
05:15aUkraine breaking the Russian army is "very possible," says UK's Wallace
RE
05:09aEU should seize Russian reserves to rebuild Ukraine, Borrell says -FT
RE
05:07aSri Lanka's ruling party supporters storm anti-govt protest camp, at least 9 injured
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's Iranian oil imports ease on poor margins, lure of Russian oil
2PostNL cuts forecast on inflation and supply chain challenges, shares d..
3Infineon Technologies AG: CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND DESPITE GLOBAL UNCERT..
4Exclusive: Biden sidelined global energy partners with record emergency..
5Four-fifths of EM funds still trapped in Russian stocks - research

HOT NEWS