'Many young victims' injured in crash - German police

06/04/2022 | 11:52am EDT
STORY: German Police Chief Manfred Hauser said a further 44 people were injured and that a number of people were still unaccounted for.

Speaking at the site of the crash, the police chief said four of the confirmed fatalities were female, adding, "among the injured are probably also young victims, because the train was on its way home after school yesterday. But I can't give you any more details on that at the moment."

After several failed attempts, cranes succeeded on Saturday in hoisting up at least one of the train's carriages which had rolled off the tracks. Regional and national politicians visited the site and expressed their shock.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the derailment in the picturesque mountainous region north of Garmisch-Partenkirchen in Bavaria.


