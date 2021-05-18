Maple Leaf Centre for Action on Food Security Partners with Nourish

Engaging community-based health care sector to increase food security

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Maple Leaf Centre for Action on Food Security ("The Centre") today announced that it is investing $450,000 over three years to be a core partner of Nourish, an initiative launched by the McConnell Foundation. Through this investment, the Centre seeks to work collaboratively to advance food security through engaging the resources and assets of the Canadian health care sector.

"Reducing food insecurity requires public policies that address root causes, while community-based programs increase the accessibility and affordability of healthy food," said Lynda Kuhn, Chair of the Centre. "Less than 25% of people who face food insecurity access emergency food services. At the same time, the health care sector is increasingly recognizing the impact of 'social determinants of health', including food insecurity, and the opportunity to improve health outcomes through engaging in broader community-based intervention.

"While the Centre seeks to advocate for structural solutions," continued Kuhn. "We are exploring partnership opportunities that meet the needs of vulnerable Canadians by connecting them to food, health and other financial and social services."

"Action to make food central to health and to address persistent food insecurity rates at scale is a critical area of intervention for Nourish. It requires a multi-stakeholder approach and we believe that health care has a key role to play," said Nourish Co-Director, Hayley Lapalme. "By supporting health care organizations and leaders, we equip collaborators with new ways of thinking, catalyze innovation, and reimagine what food in health settings can look like. We are thrilled to be partnering with the Maple Leaf Centre for Action on Food Security."

Nourish works with the health care sector to spread and deepen innovations that use the power of food to build health for people and the planet. By bringing together leaders from the health, community, institutional and policy sectors, Nourish has created a national community of practice empowering leadership in climate action and health equity. Through Anchor Cohorts, Nourish is supporting health care and community partnerships across Canada to use food as a lever for change to combat food insecurity and build community resilience.

The Maple Leaf Centre for Action on Food Security (the Centre) is a registered charity committed to working collaboratively to reduce food insecurity in Canada by 50% by 2030. The Centre advocates for critical public policies and invests in knowledge building and food-based programs that advance the capacity of people and communities to achieve sustainable food security. The Centre was created in 2016 and is governed by a board of directors, including four independent experts.

