Maple Ridge Community Management Community Director Appointed to the Community Associations Institute Canada Board of Directors

09/28/2020 | 03:29pm EDT

Mississauga, ON, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maple Ridge Community Management (MRCM), an Associa® company, recently announced that community director Gail McKee, RCM®, CMCA®,  was appointed to serve on the board of directors for the Community Associations Institute Canada (CAI Canada). 

Ms. McKee began working in the property management industry in 2009 and has held several senior leadership positions since 2013. She has earned both her Registered Condominium Manager (RCM®) and Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designations, as well as memberships with both CAI Canada and the Association of Condominium Managers of Ontario (ACMO). Gail was appointed to serve on the CAI Canada board of directors, and will serve as treasurer. 

CAI Canada is a chapter of the Community Associations Institute, the largest member-only community association organization in the world. CAI Canada provides resources, education, and licensing and credentialing opportunities to its members. CAI members include association board members and other homeowner leaders, community managers, association management firms, and other professionals who provide products and services to community associations.  

“The resources and opportunities for continued education provided by CAI is critical to building stronger communities and informing the board members who operate them,” stated Craig McMillan, RCM®, ACCI®, CMCA®, CAPM®, branch president. “Gail is a dedicated leader in the property management industry. As a newly appointed CAI Canada board member, she will be committed to helping property managers, board members, and other professionals make their associations the preferred place to call home.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
