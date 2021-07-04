Mapuche woman picked to lead architects of Chile's new constitution

SANTIAGO, July 4 (Reuters) - Delegates chose a woman on
Sunday from Chile's majority indigenous Mapuche people to lead
them in drafting the country's new constitution - a dramatic
turnaround for a group that is unacknowledged in the country's
present rule book.
Elisa Loncon, 58, a political independent, is a Santiago
university professor and activist for Mapuche educational and
linguistic rights. She was picked by 96 of the 155 men and
women, including 17 indigenous people, who make up the
constitutional body that will draft a new text to replace
Chile's previous magna carta produced during the dictatorship of
Augusto Pinochet.
Loncon accepted the position with fist clenched above her
head, telling her colleagues to noisy celebrations: "I salute
the people of Chile from the north to Patagonia, from the sea to
the mountains, to the islands, all those who are watching us
today," she said.
"I am grateful for the support of the different coalitions
that placed their trust and their dreams in the hands of the
Mapuche nation, who voted for a Mapuche person, a woman, to
change the history of this country."
Her election represents a high point in a day of high drama
which included the suspension of the delegates' swearing in
after protests outside and inside the venue, and clashes with
police forced a delay to the event.
Problems arose after marches organised by independent,
left-wing and indigenous groups fielding delegates for the
constitutional body, as well as other interest groups, met
heavily armed police manning barricades outside Santiago's
former congress building where the ceremony was being held.
Delegates inside the event then remonstrated with the
organisers over heavy-handed police tactics, banging drums and
shouting over a youth classical orchestra playing the national
anthem.
Amid demands by delegates for "repressive" special forces
police to be withdrawn, the electoral court official presiding
over the ceremony agreed to suspend the event until midday.
The fracas underscored the intense challenges for the
drafting of a new magna carta against a backdrop of deep
divisions that still simmer after Chile was torn apart by
massive protests that started in October 2019 over inequality
and elitism and were fueled by a fierce police response.
The constitutional body was picked by a popular vote in May
and is dominated by independent and leftist candidates, some
with roots in the protest movement, with a smaller share of more
conservative candidates backed by the current centre-right
government.
The delegates have vowed to address topics including water
and property rights, central bank independence and labour
practices, prompting jitters among investors of potentially
significant changes to the free market system of the world's top
copper producer.
Before the ceremony began, Aymara and Mapuche delegates held
spiritual ceremonies with song and dance in the downtown streets
surrounding the body's new headquarters and on a nearby
hillside.
Unrecognised in the current constitution, they are hoping a
new text will afford their nations new cultural, political and
social rights.
The commission has up to a year to agree a common rulebook,
establish committees and draft a new text.
Leandro Lima, a Southern Cone analyst for Control Risks,
said the independents brought "legitimacy" to the process given
Chileans' deep mistrust in established politics but a paucity of
policymaking experience and deep ideological divisions could
cause critical delays to the drafting of the text itself.
(Reporting by Aislinn Laing
Editing by Marguerita Choy and Diane Craft)