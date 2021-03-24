Mar 24 2021 AFL-CIO Secretary-Treasurer Discusses the State of Unions Read More

AFL-CIO Secretary-Treasurer Liz Shuler delivered a powerful keynote address and presentation titled Centering Unions in the Future of Work during the 3rd Annual Labor Innovation & Technology Summit on Feb. 19. The summit was co-hosted by SAG-AFTRA and the AFL-CIO.

In the presentation, Shuler discussed the effects of the 'Fourth Industrial Revolution,' or the ongoing automation of traditional manufacturing and industrial practices, using modern smart technology, workers' standard of living and productivity, and how labor unions are necessary in the face of great, systemic change.

