Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mar 24 2021 From Gaming to Dubbing: How the Pandemic Is Bringing Change to the ... Read More

03/24/2021 | 06:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

From Gaming to Dubbing: What's Hot in VO livestreamed as part of the 3rd Annual Labor Innovation & Technology Summit on Feb. 19, voiceover performers Sarah Elmaleh of the SAG-AFTRA Interactive Committee and Xander Mobus of the Coalition of Dubbing Actors consider how COVID-19 has brought changes to the voiceover industry. In addition, they discuss how organizing efforts and collective bargaining agreements like the 2019 Netflix Agreement continue to create new opportunities for union talent. Moderating the discussion was SAG-AFTRA Los Angeles VO Committee member David Errigo Jr.

To watch the full panel, scroll below. To watch other panels, presentations and interviews from the 2021 Labor Innovation & Technology Summit, click below:

The views expressed by the guests are their own and not that of SAG-AFTRA. Any mention of products or services does not imply SAG-AFTRA's endorsement.

Disclaimer

SAG-AFTRA published this content on 24 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 22:18:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:59pHEXIMA  : R&D Webinar on TodayOpens in a new Window
PU
06:59pASTRAZENECA  : Statement on COVID-19 vaccine supply at Anagni plant in Italy
PU
06:59pALCON  : Publishes Agenda for Annual General Meeting
BU
06:58pLeviathan Natural Products Retains Paradox Public Relations
NE
06:56pHorizons ETFs Announces March 2021 Distributions for Certain ETFs
AQ
06:56pASTRAZENECA  : REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-India likely to delay COVAX vaccine supplies for March, April, says UNICEF
RE
06:56pUnicef says covax informed countries of lower allocation of astrazeneca-oxford vaccine produced in south korea in march
RE
06:55pBLUE DOLPHIN ENERGY  : Announces Contract Awarded to Operator, Pivot to Exploring Renewable Energy Opportunities
PU
06:54pCM LIFE SCIENCES II  : REFILE-UPDATE 1-SPAC trading pops deflate as 'exuberance and greed' depart
RE
06:53pVROOM SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Vroom, Inc. - VRM
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Despite best efforts, the message is not getting through
2Yellen open to U.S. banks paying dividends, repurchasing stock
3EXCLUSIVE: Tencent boss meets China antitrust officials as scrutiny widens - sources
4SONY CORPORATION : SONY : GameStop tumbles 34% as Reddit darling mulls share sale
5Intel to spend $20 billion on U.S. chip plants as CEO challenges Asia dominance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ