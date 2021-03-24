Mar 24 2021 From Gaming to Dubbing: How the Pandemic Is Bringing Change to the ... Read More

From Gaming to Dubbing: What's Hot in VO livestreamed as part of the 3rd Annual Labor Innovation & Technology Summit on Feb. 19, voiceover performers Sarah Elmaleh of the SAG-AFTRA Interactive Committee and Xander Mobus of the Coalition of Dubbing Actors consider how COVID-19 has brought changes to the voiceover industry. In addition, they discuss how organizing efforts and collective bargaining agreements like the 2019 Netflix Agreement continue to create new opportunities for union talent. Moderating the discussion was SAG-AFTRA Los Angeles VO Committee member David Errigo Jr.

To watch the full panel, scroll below. To watch other panels, presentations and interviews from the 2021 Labor Innovation & Technology Summit, click below:

The views expressed by the guests are their own and not that of SAG-AFTRA. Any mention of products or services does not imply SAG-AFTRA's endorsement.

