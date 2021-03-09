Mar 9 2021 Jeff Cole Discusses Streaming's Effect on the Future of Entertainment Read More

As part of its 3rd Annual Labor Innovation & Technology Summit on Feb. 19, SAG-AFTRA hosted a conversation between SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director David White and Jeff Cole, director of the University of California's Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism Center for the Digital Future. During the conversation, Streaming & the Changing Business Model, Cole shared his thoughts on the proliferation of streaming platforms and digital content in entertainment, and the impact they and the COVID-19 pandemic will have on the future of workers in the entertainment industry.

'What's good for the consumer is not always good for the working person. There are more opportunities [for work], but not at the same level, so the impact on SAG-AFTRA members … remains to be seen,' said Cole. 'I'm more concerned about the immediate effect on people behind the camera, and I worry if [those workers will] have long-term jobs in the future.'

To hear the full interview, scroll below. Click below to watch other events from the summit:

The views expressed by the guests are their own and not that of SAG-AFTRA. Any mention of products or services does not imply SAG-AFTRA's endorsement.