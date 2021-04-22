Log in
Maranon Announces Additions to Team

04/22/2021 | 05:11pm EDT
Maranon Capital, L.P. (“Maranon”) announced today three additions to the team. Kaitlyn Ferrara joins as an Operations Analyst, Ujin “June” Zagdsuren as a Fund Accountant and Niki Krear joined the firm as a Marketing Associate.

As an Operations Analyst, Kaitlyn is primarily responsible for operational and administrative functions in support of the firm’s operations team. Prior to joining Maranon, Kaitlyn was a Sales Support Coordinator at FIS Global. She earned an M.P.H and a B.S. in Exercise Science Education from Ohio State University.

As a Fund Accountant, June will be responsible for cash processing, loan portfolio analysis and reporting. Prior to joining Maranon, June was an Accountant at Pipeworks Brewing Company. June earned a B.S. in Accounting from University of Wisconsin.

Niki Krear joined Maranon’s investor relations team. In this role, Niki will be responsible for client management and fundraising support across all of Maranon’s investment vehicles. Prior to joining Maranon, Niki worked at William Blair & Company. Niki earned a B.A. in Finance from Michigan State University.

About Maranon Capital, LP

Maranon Capital, L.P. is an investment firm focused on directly originated private credit. Maranon's competitive edge is its multi-product strategies that span the balance sheet with value-added financing and equity co-investments. Since 2008, Maranon has committed over $8.0 billion of capital. For more information, visit www.maranoncapital.com.


© Business Wire 2021
