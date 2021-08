Maranon Announces Additions to Team

Maranon Capital, L.P. (“Maranon”) announced today the addition of four members to the firm’s investment and operations teams.

Eric Choragwicki joined as a Senior Associate and is responsible for investment underwriting and portfolio management. Eric was previously an Associate at Manulife Investment Management. He earned a B.S. in Finance and Accountancy from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Aldo Dino joined as an Associate and is responsible for investment underwriting and portfolio management. Prior to joining Maranon, Aldo was an Analyst at Main Street Capital. He earned a B.A. in Finance from Michigan State University.

Milton Miller joined as a Controller and is responsible for managing external audits, loan operations, financial analysis and financial reporting. Prior to joining Maranon, Milton was an Accounting Director at AJ Capital Partners. Milton’s previous experience includes PricewaterhouseCoopers. He earned an M.S. in Accounting and a B.S. in Business, Accounting and Finance from the Indiana University. He is a Certified Public Accountant.

Nathaniel Finneran joined as a Fund Accountant and is responsible for recording fund activity as well as fund and loan portfolio analysis and reporting. Nate was previously an Assurance Associate at Plante Moran. He earned an M.S and B.S. in Accountancy from Calvin College. He is a Certified Public Accountant.

About Maranon Capital, L.P.

Maranon Capital, L.P. is an investment firm focused on private credit investments. Maranon’s competitive edge is its multi-product strategies that span the balance sheet with value-added financing and equity co-investments. Since 2008, Maranon has committed over $8.6 billion of capital. For more information about Maranon Capital, please visit www.maranoncapital.com.

