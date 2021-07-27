Maranon Becomes Signatory to the Principles for Responsible Investment

Maranon Capital, L.P. (“Maranon”) announced today that it has become a signatory to the Principles for Responsible Investment (“PRI”), an investor initiative in partnership with the United Nations Environment Programme Initiative and the United Nations Global Compact. As a signatory to the PRI, Maranon affirms its ongoing commitment to environmental, social, and corporate governance (“ESG”) principles in its investment practices and ownership policies.

About Maranon Capital, L.P.

Maranon Capital, L.P. is an investment firm focused on private credit investments. Maranon’s competitive edge is its multi-product strategies that span the balance sheet with value-added financing and equity co-investments. Since 2008, Maranon has committed over $8.6 billion of capital. For more information about Maranon Capital, please visit www.maranoncapital.com.

About the PRI

The PRI is the world’s leading proponent of sustainable investment. The PRI works with its international network of signatories to put the six Principles for Responsible Investment into practice. Its goals are to understand the investment implications of ESG issues and to support signatories in integrating these issues into investment and ownership decisions. Since its founding in 2006, the PRI has grown to more than 4,000 signatories representing more than $110 trillion of assets under management. For more information about the PRI, please visit www.unpri.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210727006096/en/