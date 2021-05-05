Marathon Oil posts first quarterly profit since pandemic outbreak

May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Marathon Oil Corp
on Wednesday posted its first adjusted quarterly profit
since the pandemic outbreak, as a rebound in fuel demand boosted
crude prices.
Crude prices are up at least a third this year, after the
pandemic hammered demand at the start of 2020. The swing to
profit also comes as Marathon and peers slashed spending and
production last year.
Marathon said its first quarter U.S. average realized price
for crude rose to $55.38 per barrel, from $39.71 per barrel in
the last three months of 2020.
Total production fell to 345,000 barrels of oil equivalent
per day (boepd) from 352,000 boepd in the prior quarter.
The company said it had minimal production impact from
winter storm Uri that swept across U.S. central and southern
states in mid-February.
The Houston-based producer said adjusted income stood at
$166 million, or 21 cents per share, for the first quarter ended
March 31, compared with a loss of $98 million, or 12 cents per
share, in the fourth.
(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)