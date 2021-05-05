Log in
Marathon Oil posts first quarterly profit since pandemic outbreak

05/05/2021 | 04:15pm EDT
May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Marathon Oil Corp on Wednesday posted its first adjusted quarterly profit since the pandemic outbreak, as a rebound in fuel demand boosted crude prices.

Crude prices are up at least a third this year, after the pandemic hammered demand at the start of 2020. The swing to profit also comes as Marathon and peers slashed spending and production last year.

Marathon said its first quarter U.S. average realized price for crude rose to $55.38 per barrel, from $39.71 per barrel in the last three months of 2020.

Total production fell to 345,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 352,000 boepd in the prior quarter.

The company said it had minimal production impact from winter storm Uri that swept across U.S. central and southern states in mid-February.

The Houston-based producer said adjusted income stood at $166 million, or 21 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $98 million, or 12 cents per share, in the fourth.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.04% 68.64 Delayed Quote.30.79%
MARATHON OIL CORPORATION 3.36% 11.7 Delayed Quote.69.72%
WTI -1.36% 65.262 Delayed Quote.34.14%
