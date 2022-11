Nov 2 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Marathon Oil Corp reported a jump in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by a surge in crude prices over tighter energy supplies following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Houston, Texas-based company said net income stood at $817 million, or $1.22 per share, for the three-months ended Sept.30, compared with $184 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)