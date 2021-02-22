Marathon Oil posts smaller loss on higher prices, cost cuts

Feb 22 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Marathon Oil Corp
on Monday posted a smaller fourth-quarter loss compared
with the third, helped by cost cuts and a recovery in commodity
prices from pandemic lows on vaccine hopes.
Marathon, which postponed its earnings last week due to the
harsh winter weather in Texas, said its adjusted loss was $98
million, or 12 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec.
31, compared with a loss of $219 million, or 28 cents per share,
in the third quarter.
(Reporting by Shariq Khan and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru;
Editing by Shailesh Kuber)