News

Latest News
Marathon Oil posts smaller loss on higher prices, cost cuts

02/22/2021 | 04:38pm EST
Feb 22 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Marathon Oil Corp on Monday posted a smaller fourth-quarter loss compared with the third, helped by cost cuts and a recovery in commodity prices from pandemic lows on vaccine hopes.

Marathon, which postponed its earnings last week due to the harsh winter weather in Texas, said its adjusted loss was $98 million, or 12 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $219 million, or 28 cents per share, in the third quarter. (Reporting by Shariq Khan and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.10% 65.28 Delayed Quote.22.82%
MARATHON OIL CORPORATION 7.94% 10.2 Delayed Quote.41.68%
WTI 3.36% 61.651 Delayed Quote.23.87%
