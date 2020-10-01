Marathon Oil reinstates quarterly base dividend

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Marathon Oil Corp has reinstated
its quarterly base dividend, the U.S. oil producer said on
Thursday, after suspending it in May following a historic
collapse in crude prices.
Oil companies were forced to slash dividends, halt buybacks
and curtail production earlier this year as the COVID-19
pandemic hammered energy demand, sending U.S. crude futures
below $0 a barrel for the first time in April.
Marathon Oil said it reinstated the quarterly base dividend
at 3 cents per share, payable on Dec. 10 to stockholders of
record on Nov. 18.
On Wednesday, peer ConocoPhillips said it plans to
resume share repurchases of $1 billon in the fourth quarter.
(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)