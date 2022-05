Marathon Petroleum Says Working To Maximize Production Across System

May 3 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp:

* MARATHON PETROLEUM SAYS WORKING TO MAXIMISE PRODUCTION ACROSS SYSTEM - CONF CALL

* MARATHON PETROLEUM SAYS UNPLANNED OUTAGES AT GALVESTON BAY AND GARYVILLE WAS $200 MILLION IN LOST OPPORTUNITY FOR Q1- CONF CALL

* MARATHON PETROLEUM SAYS EXPECT CONTINUED VOLATILITY IN 2022 WITH AN ADVANTAGE FOR SAFE, RELIABLE AND LOW-COST OPERATORS- CONF CALL

* MARATHON PETROLEUM SAYS TURNAROUND SCHEDULE IN Q2 TO ALLOW COMPANY RUN ASSETS AT HIGH UTILIZATION- CONF CALL