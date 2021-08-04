Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Marathon Petroleum posts first adjusted profit since pandemic on fuel demand

08/04/2021 | 06:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Marathon Petroleum banner outside the El Paso refinery in El Paso

(Reuters) -U.S. oil refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp on Wednesday posted its first adjusted quarterly profit since the pandemic, boosted by a rebound in fuel demand.

While refiners have ramped up crude processing as U.S. gasoline and diesel fuel demand has nearly recovered to pre-pandemic levels, they have had to cope with higher crude oil prices and renewable fuel credits.

Total throughput, the amount of crude processed, rose to 2.9 million barrels per day (bpd) from 2.6 million bpd in the first quarter, while refining and marketing margins rose 23% to $12.45 per barrel in the second quarter.

Adjusted net earnings for the largest U.S. oil refiner stood at $437 million, or 67 cents per share, for the three months ended June 30, compared with a loss of $132 million, or 20 cents per share, in the first quarter.

(Reporting by Arathy Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:52aChina probe fertiliser firms suspected of driving up prices
RE
06:49aCVS Health profit falls 6.5% on higher medical costs
RE
06:47aMarathon Petroleum posts first adjusted profit since pandemic on fuel demand
RE
06:46aOil prices slip as Delta variant spread weighs
RE
06:33aSpain's La Liga attracts $3.2 billion investment from CVC
RE
06:31aIndian shares close at record highs as financial, bank stocks rally
RE
06:27aWorld shares ride earnings to fresh high, dollar steady
RE
06:25aHuawei CFO's U.S. extradition case begins final weeks of hearings in Canadian court
RE
06:11aUK private-sector growth slows to weakest since March - PMI data
RE
05:56aRothschild-backed RIT co-leads funding for crypto platform Aspen Digital
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : TOYOTA MOTOR : , Honda beat profit estimates but are wary of extended chip crunch
2Ether falls 1% ahead of major upgrade to ethereum network
3ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS ROYCE : agrees sale of Norway's Bergen for $131 million
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : MARKETMIND: Peaks everywhere
5DELIVERY HERO SE : DELIVERY HERO : Upgraded by Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS