March 1 Bike New York forum with NYC mayoral candidates

New York City, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The forum will be a discussion with mayoral contenders on street design and management policies regarding the city’s bike lane network, bike lane design and enforcement, construction of greenways, the future of open streets, bicycle parking, structuring city programs and agencies to deliver a bike-friendly city.

Six candidates are confirmed as of Weds Feb 24, with additional candidates likely: Eric Adams, Shaun Donovan, Kathryn Garcia, Ray McGuire, Scott Stringer, Andrew Yang. Moderator/interviewer is Bike New York’s Jon Orcutt, a veteran transportation reform advocate and former city transportation official.

The forum opens at 6:30pm Monday March 1. Candidates will speak and answer questions in series for 20-25 minutes in these time slots:

Garcia 6:30:00 PM

Stringer 7:00:00 PM

Adams 7:30:00 PM

Donovan 8:00:00 PM

Yang 8:30:00 PM

McGuire 9:00:00 PM

Jon Orcutt Bike New York 718-383-6631 jorcutt@bike.nyc