March 2021

Mar-21
Feb-21
CHANGE
LIABILITIES
R
R
R
Share capital......................................................
2 000 000
2 000 000
0
Reserve fund......................................................
450 137 849
450 137 849
0
Notes and coin in circulation..............................
168 338 964 778
166 802 860 621
1 536 104 157
Deposits:
37 432 620 300
38 628 641 028
(1 196 020 728)
SA government's SDR deposit account………
SA government: Other....................................
48 602 352 212
50 993 326 068
(2 390 973 856)
Banks..............................................................
125 976 866 572
120 790 196 149
5 186 670 423
Other...............................................................
41 102 195 117
50 850 576 427
(9 748 381 310)
Foreign loans and deposits:...............................
SA government...............................................
93 260 969 535
98 321 384 444
(5 060 414 909)
Other...............................................................
23 613 328
23 879 095
(
265 767)
Other liabilities...................................................
369 276 066 612
376 164 078 492
(6 888 011 880)
884 465 786 303
903 027 080 173
(18 561 293 870)
ASSETS
Gold...................................................................
100 472 033 902
106 156 213 074
(5 684 179 172)
SDR holdings………………………………………
37 594 061 016
38 793 754 135
(1 199 693 119)
Foreign exchange reserves (excl. SDRs)..........
645 923 377 739
659 493 851 174
(13 570 473 435)
.........................Total gold and foreign assets
783 989 472 657
804 443 818 383
(20 454 345 726)
Domestic assets:
2 617 967 848
2 367 810 428
250 157 420
Fixed assets...............................……..............
Loans and advances:
Other............................................................
13 726 180 727
13 392 419 360
333 761 367
Accommodation to banks:
38 303 672 714
33 892 588 467
4 411 084 247
Repurchase agreements..............................
Utilisation of cash reserves..........................
1 424 565 948
1 810 920 561
( 386 354 613)
Securities:
SA government............................................
39 266 634 071
41 772 453 859
(2 505 819 788)
Other............................................................
4 478 000 000
4 478 000 000
0
Other assets....................................................
659 292 338
869 069 115
( 209 776 777)
884 465 786 303
903 027 080 173
(18 561 293 870)
Rand per fine ounce...........................................
R 24 933.60
R 26 344.47
(1,410.87)
Gold holdings in fine ounces..............................
4 029 584
4 029 545
39