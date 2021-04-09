Log in
Statement of Assets and Liabilities

as at 31 March 2021

Mar-21

Feb-21

CHANGE

LIABILITIES

R

R

R

Share capital......................................................

2 000 000

2 000 000

0

Reserve fund......................................................

450 137 849

450 137 849

0

Notes and coin in circulation..............................

168 338 964 778

166 802 860 621

1 536 104 157

Deposits:

37 432 620 300

38 628 641 028

(1 196 020 728)

SA government's SDR deposit account………

SA government: Other....................................

48 602 352 212

50 993 326 068

(2 390 973 856)

Banks..............................................................

125 976 866 572

120 790 196 149

5 186 670 423

Other...............................................................

41 102 195 117

50 850 576 427

(9 748 381 310)

Foreign loans and deposits:...............................

SA government...............................................

93 260 969 535

98 321 384 444

(5 060 414 909)

Other...............................................................

23 613 328

23 879 095

(

265 767)

Other liabilities...................................................

369 276 066 612

376 164 078 492

(6 888 011 880)

884 465 786 303

903 027 080 173

(18 561 293 870)

ASSETS

Gold...................................................................

100 472 033 902

106 156 213 074

(5 684 179 172)

SDR holdings………………………………………

37 594 061 016

38 793 754 135

(1 199 693 119)

Foreign exchange reserves (excl. SDRs)..........

645 923 377 739

659 493 851 174

(13 570 473 435)

.........................Total gold and foreign assets

783 989 472 657

804 443 818 383

(20 454 345 726)

Domestic assets:

2 617 967 848

2 367 810 428

250 157 420

Fixed assets...............................……..............

Loans and advances:

Other............................................................

13 726 180 727

13 392 419 360

333 761 367

Accommodation to banks:

38 303 672 714

33 892 588 467

4 411 084 247

Repurchase agreements..............................

Utilisation of cash reserves..........................

1 424 565 948

1 810 920 561

( 386 354 613)

Securities:

SA government............................................

39 266 634 071

41 772 453 859

(2 505 819 788)

Other............................................................

4 478 000 000

4 478 000 000

0

Other assets....................................................

659 292 338

869 069 115

( 209 776 777)

884 465 786 303

903 027 080 173

(18 561 293 870)

Rand per fine ounce...........................................

R 24 933.60

R 26 344.47

(1,410.87)

Gold holdings in fine ounces..............................

4 029 584

4 029 545

39

Pretoria

Leanne Pillay

09 April 2021

Financial Services Department

Disclaimer

South African Reserve Bank published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 06:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
