March-April CME HRC trades at a premium to Feb-March

12/15/2021 | 12:39pm EST
March and April traded at higher levels than February and March today in spread trades on the CME Group's north European hot-rolled coil (HRC) contract.

During the London morning a February-March spread traded at +€5/t, with the outright prices at €860-865/t ($970-976/t). Later in the afternoon, a March-April spread went through flat at €880/t, at a slight premium to February-March.

This contango, albeit in spreads, perhaps reflects the physical market belief that activity and prices may rise later in the first quarter on brisker apparent demand and as some carmakers get more semiconductor supply. The physical market has been softening in recent months as lower automotive production has increased spot supply, while service centre demand has also been impacted by rising stock levels.

There is a general expectation that activity will not restart very quickly in January because of the inventory in the supply chain; activity has been low so far this month, although a few buyers will finalise monthly procurement programmes this week before departing for the holiday.

On the CME's screen, April traded at €880/t today, while May and June traded flat at €878/t. January traded at €900/t, although only for one lot, at a discount to the current spot index. Argus' underlying NW EU HRC index was static today at €913.75/t.

By Colin Richardson

Disclaimer

Argus Media Limited published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 17:38:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
