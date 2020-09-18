Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Marco Rubio : Rubio Joins Cotton, Colleagues in Urging President to Sanction Iran's Financial Sector

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 05:20pm EDT
Miami, FL -
U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) joined Senators Tom Cotton (R-AR), John Cornyn (R-TX), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Rick Scott (R-FL), and Thom Tillis (R-NC) in a letter to President Trump urging him to impose sanctions on the entirety of Iran's financial sector pursuant to Executive Order 13902, which was signed earlier this year. The Executive order provides the Secretary of State and the Secretary of the Treasury the authority to impose sanctions on additional sectors of the Iranian economy at any time.'Despite these efforts, at least 14 Iranian banks remain open and connected to the SWIFT financial messaging network for sanctions-free financial transactions, providing the regime a crucial economic lifeline,' the senators wrote. 'This is despite the fact that most other Iranian financial institutions are under sanctions by the U.S. Treasury for their financial sponsorship of terrorism - including the Central Bank of Iran, which capitalizes these remaining banks and may be using them as fronts for its activities. Should these 14 remaining banks be targeted for U.S. sanctions, Iran would be cut off from the global financial system entirely, and the regime's ability to fund its malign regional influence would be even further diminished.'The full text of the letter is below. Mr. President, We write to urge you to impose sanctions on the entirety of Iran's financial sector pursuant to Executive Order 13902, which you signed on January 10, 2020. We applaud your administration's bold efforts thus far to combat the Iranian regime's terrorist activities and other malign actions throughout the region. Your decisions to impose maximum pressure, trigger the snapback of United Nations sanctions on Iran, and kill IRGC-Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani all stand as firm examples of this government's resolve to confront the world's chief state sponsor of terrorism. Because of your administration's relentless pressure, the Iranian regime's ability to finance its malign activities has been significantly reduced. Iran's GDP declined by 5% and 8% percent in 2018 and 2019, respectively, and Iran will likely face a similar or worse decline this year. High inflation has severely damaged the value of Iran's currency. Iranian oil production is down nearly 50%, with its oil exports- including its illicit exports - down over 75%. According to some reports, U.S. sanctions have even forced the Iranian regime to reduce funding for its terrorist proxy groups. Despite these efforts, at least 14 Iranian banks remain open and connected to the SWIFT financial messaging network for sanctions-free financial transactions, providing the regime a crucial economic lifeline. This is despite the fact that most other Iranian financial institutions are under sanctions by the U.S. Treasury for their financial sponsorship of terrorism - including the Central Bank of Iran, which capitalizes these remaining banks and may be using them as fronts for its activities. Should these 14 remaining banks be targeted for U.S. sanctions, Iran would be cut off from the global financial system entirely, and the regime's ability to fund its malign regional influence would be even further diminished. We note Executive Order 13902 provides the Secretary of State and the Secretary of the Treasury the authority to impose sanctions on entire sectors of the Iranian economy at any time. Designating Iran's financial sector in its entirety would immediately blacklist all remaining Iranian banks and force SWIFT to disconnect them. The humanitarian exceptions described in the executive order would enable the Treasury Department to continue working with the Swiss government to facilitate sales of food and medicine to Iran as needed. Iran's desperate economic circumstances provide a critical opportunity for the United States to force the regime to abandon its malign activities and return to the negotiating table on your terms. Dealing a further, final blow to Iran's financial industry is an effective means towards achieving this result. Thank you for considering this important matter of national security. We look forward to hearing from you.

Disclaimer

Marco Rubio published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 21:19:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pPalihapitiya-backed blank-check firms look to raise $2 bln through IPOs
RE
05:47pCLEVELAND FED : 'Vast Majority' of Public Unaware of Fed's New Strategy
DJ
05:41pFiscal fizzle saps U.S. economic recovery, a possible boost to Biden
RE
05:40pBANK OF JAMAICA : Inflation Expectations Survey Report - July 2020
PU
05:37pU.S. judge sets new hearing on request to block Commerce Department WeChat order
RE
05:26pUtilities Down Amid Sector Rotation -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:25pCommunications Services Down As Investors Rotate Out Of Growth Sectors -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:25pTech Down As Rotation Out Of Sector Continues -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:20pChamath Palihapitiya-backed blank-check firms look to raise $2 bln through IPOs
RE
05:20pMARCO RUBIO : Rubio Joins Cotton, Colleagues in Urging President to Sanction Iran's Financial Sector
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : to buy networking specialist Cradlepoint in $1.1 billion 5G deal
2SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : U.S.-China investment flows slide to nine year-low as bilateral tension..
3MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG : MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of ERGO Insura..
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Trump to shut off TikTok, WeChat to new U.S. users on Sunday
5ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group