Marcus Tgettis Joins Talent Retriever as Chief Innovation Officer

01/26/2022 | 03:22pm EST
Thought leader in talent acquisition, Talent Retriever is pleased to welcome Marcus Tgettis to its leadership team as the company continues to pursue aggressive plans for expansion. In the role of Chief Innovation Officer, Tgettis will drive the development of new products and service offerings to continue to disrupt traditional talent acquisition models.

"Marcus’ track record of creative thinking, bold leadership and rapid execution of initiatives at top tech companies has made him a force in talent acquisition,” said Talent Retriever CEO, Dave Barbato. “The insight and perspective Marcus brings will help accelerate our new product development at a time where innovation in recruiting is absolutely critical.”

With more than 15 years of experience innovating and leading talent acquisition at enterprise technology and life-science organizations, Tgettis has successfully built and scaled teams in talent acquisition, HR and people ops. Prior to joining Talent Retriever, Tgettis held leadership roles at Sage Therapeutics, Rapid7, Constant Contact and Akamai.

“Talent Retriever’s massive network and global reach provide the ultimate platform for next-gen talent acquisition products and services. I am thrilled to join a very talented team of people that are laser focused on bringing high-impact talent acquisition solutions to our clients and customers,” said Tgettis. “We are seeing a historic level of job openings and a global talent shortage only expected to increase. In Talent Acquisition, what has worked in the past may not serve us well in the future. Together, we will create new products and services that will help our clients grow and scale their businesses in the new world of work.”

Tgettis is a frequent speaker on HR, People, and Talent related events and conferences and is featured and regularly quoted in New York Times, Boston Business Journal and The Boston Globe. To learn more, please follow him on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Talent Retriever
Talent Retriever provides customized expert talent acquisition teams to high-growth companies. Committed to creating better work environments with a focus on quality-driven hiring, the company offers innovative recruiting solutions through a non-contingency model. For more information, please follow Talent Retriever on LinkedIn or visit www.talentretriever.com.


© Business Wire 2022
