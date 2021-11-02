Margrét Ormslev Ásgeirsdóttir, Partner at Brunnur Ventures and Chairman of Taeknisetur, Joins DTE Board of Directors

The Board of DTE ehf. (DTE) (www.dte.ai), a leader in metals intelligence, is pleased to announce the appointment of Margrét Ormslev Ásgeirsdóttir to DTE’s board of directors.

Margrét Ormslev Ásgeirsdóttir, Director of the Board of DTE, Partner at Brunnur Ventures, Chairman for Taeknisetur (Photo: Business Wire)

Margrét, currently a Partner at Brunnur Ventures, joined as a Director of the Board of DTE, effective from October 22, 2021. She replaces Árni Blöndal, Managing Partner at Brunnur Ventures. She is also Chairman for Taeknisetur, an Icelandic government owned non-profit company providing core infrastructure and technical support to high tech innovation companies.

For over six years Margrét has held various lead managerial roles at the Icelandic cleantech company Carbon Recycling International, building the company from R&D phase to international growth. She has previously worked in corporate finance and restructuring in the National Bank of Iceland and has held various board and council roles at universities, start-up initiatives and in industry.

Margrét holds degrees in Industrial Engineering and Economics from the University of Iceland, focusing specifically on sustainable energy and energy markets.

Richard MacKellar, Managing Partner at Chrysalix Ventures and Chairman of the Board of DTE, commented, “I’m very pleased to welcome Margrét to the Board. She brings a wealth of experience associated to cleantech, venture investment and successful startup initiatives. Considering her background, she will be major contributor for DTE to realize its purpose and to deliver in one of its major values which is enabling producers and end-user manufacturers to make greener metal products and meet the 1.5-degree challenge.”

About DTE

DTE, Unlocking the Future of Metals™, is the leading innovator in real-time intelligence from liquid metals, serving customers across the metals production and manufacturing value chain through maximizing value, sustainability, safety, and efficiency for all stakeholders.

Our purpose is advancing human progress with greener, safer, more efficient, and more valuable metals, contributing to the 1.5-degree challenge while driving its digital transformation towards Industry 4.0 with the next generation of IIoT analysis technology. DTE provides tangible financial and environmental business outcomes from the plant floor to the business levels through valuable intelligence and predictive insights from liquid metals.

IREAS™, DTE’s unique, connected, real-time intelligence from liquid metals solution seamlessly integrates IT and OT, combining chemical composition analysis from molten metals based on liquid-phase laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy (LP-LIBS™) with an artificial intelligence-based analytics platform and digital metals intelligence services.

For more information, please visit www.dte.ai.

