Maria Moen of ADVault, Named Interoperability Hero by DirectTrust

11/30/2021 | 09:02am EST
Maria D. Moen, Senior Vice President of Innovation & External Affairs at ADVault, Inc., has been recognized as an Interoperability Hero by DirectTrust, a nonprofit healthcare industry alliance created to support secure, identity-verified electronic exchanges of protected health information.

ADVault is a national leader in digital advance care planning. Since joining the company in 2018, Moen has been at the forefront of safeguarding the voice of the patient and supporting Long-Term Post-Acute Care providers in the seamless delivery of advance care planning documents and portable medical orders, at point of care, when and where they are needed. In this role, Moen has been a strong advocate for the innovative use of technology to improve patient outcomes, reduce clinical burnout, and increase operating efficiency for everyone in the healthcare industry.

“Maria’s broad industry expertise makes her a coveted thought leader and public speaker on the intersection of healthcare and technology trends,” said ADVault President and CEO Scott Brown. “The knowledge and passion that she brings to our company and to our clients is vitally important to making the entire healthcare system work better and we are thrilled to see her talents and energy recognized with this prestigious distinction.”

DirectTrust’s Interoperability Hero Initiative recognizes those organizations, teams, and individuals integral to advancing interoperability. Each quarter, DirectTrust opens a window for Interoperability Hero nominations based on significant contribution in a variety of categories, including fax alternatives, collaboration with others, identity-proofing, organizational efficiencies, and using Direct with other standards and networks (e.g., FHIR, Query). Entities meeting the criteria are recognized as an Interoperability Hero and announced in DirectTrust’s quarterly metrics release.

“We’re delighted to recognize Maria as an Interoperability Hero,” said Scott Stuewe, President and CEO of DirectTrust. “There’s power in knowing the stories driving advancements in interoperability. We’re thrilled to bring attention to the use cases and successes of the efforts of those meeting the criteria of Interoperability Hero.”

Moen brings to her work at ADVault more than 25 years in Long-Term Post-Acute Care leadership roles. In addition, she has served on numerous boards and industry workgroups including CMS Innovation Grant Leader and head of the HL7 PACIO Advance Directive Interoperability in FHIR Project.

About ADVault, Inc.

ADVault, Inc. is the future of advance care planning (ACP) for healthcare providers, payers, and consumers. It’s truly simple to use MyDirectives tools and link to the ADVault Exchange™. Our solutions make it easier for everyone to help patients understand options, explore wishes, and make smart choices for future care. We offer the best tools to create, upload, store, find, download or share ACP documents and portable medical orders, whenever, and wherever needed. Our end-to-end, cloud-based, SaaS solutions support compliance with Medicare mandates to do more ACP and to deliver more value-based care. Join the movement to digital advance care planning at http://www.advaultinc.com/ and www.mydirectives.com.

About Direct Trust

DirectTrust™ is a nonprofit, vendor-neutral alliance initially created by and for participants in the Direct community, including Health Information Service Providers (HISPs), Certificate Authorities (CAs), Registration Authorities (RAs), healthcare providers, consumers/patients, and Health IT vendors. DirectTrust serves as a governance forum, trust community, standards organization, and accreditation body for persons and entities engaged in exchange utilizing the Direct Standard™, supported by DirectTrust’s robust security and trust framework. The goal of DirectTrust is to develop, promote, and, as necessary, help enforce the rules and best practices necessary to maintain security and trust within the Direct Secure Messaging community. DirectTrust is committed to fostering widespread public confidence in the interoperable exchange of health information. To learn more, visit www.directtrust.org.


