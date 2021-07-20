Marias Technology hired by Kentucky National Insurance Company

COVINGTON, Ohio, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marias Technology, a provider of software testing and implementation services to the insurance industry, has been contracted by Kentucky National Insurance Company to test changes being made to its legacy administration system. Both firms, in turn, look forward to Marias providing further testing services for KNIC’s new, end-to-end processing system.



“Given the great deal of experience Marias has, and the number of systems they’ve successfully worked with, we have confidence they could do everything we needed to have done,” said John Miner, President of Kentucky National. “The Marias team knows our business and quickly got to work with little-no learning curve and limited ramp-up time.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Marias will test changes to the Kentucky National legacy system, as dictated by current business needs, and in parallel, will provide user acceptance testing for the KNIC’s replacement system, currently in early stages of development.

“We’re very grateful for this opportunity to work with Kentucky National,” said R. Christopher “Chris” Haines, President and CEO of Marias. “We’re happy to have the opportunity to leverage the knowledge we have acquired through a vast number of successful insurance technology projects to help Kentucky National achieve their goals.”

About Marias Technology

Marias Technology, headquartered in Covington, Ohio, a privately held company, offers insurance technology services to property/casualty insurance companies. Services range from system testing and implementation, to gathering requirements and defining specifications. For more information, please visit www.mariastechnology.com, email info@mariastechnology.com, or call 866-611-2212.

About Kentucky National Insurance Company

Kentucky National provides home, condo, and rental property insurance for modest-to-midmarket personal Property insurance customers, as well as preferred-risk, private passenger Automobile insurance. Currently focused in Kentucky and Tennessee, KNIC features an appealing combination of local service, competitive rates, and business expertise, highlighted by distribution exclusively through Independent Insurance Agents in local communities, thus ensuring its policyholders are given the time and consideration they deserve. For more information, please visit www.kynatins.com or call 800-432-9310.

Media Contact:

JoAnna Bennett

203-341-2360

joanna@obriencg.com