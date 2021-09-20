Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Marin Agricultural Land Trust : (MALT) Announces Conversation Series to Discuss Important Topics Related to Agriculture and Food

09/20/2021 | 09:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

“Our Common Ground” series brings together food and fiber producers, conservationists, scientists and other experts to address local, regional and global challenges

The Marin Agricultural Land Trust (MALT), a pioneering farmland trust in California’s Marin County, is launching “Our Common Ground,” an ongoing series of conversations between MALT CEO Thane Kreiner, Ph.D., and guest panelists to explore a range of issues related to the future of agriculture and food. The inaugural episode will be Wednesday, September 29, with the topic of carbon-negative dairying.

“The intention for these thought-provoking conversations is to surface creative, collective solutions to some of our most pressing global challenges,” said Kreiner. “We view the ‘Our Common Ground’ series as a modern extension of MALT’s trailblazing work to unite farmers, ranchers and environmentalists in the common goal of forever preserving Marin County’s agricultural land for agricultural use.”

Each conversation in the series will feature guests who bring a diverse range of perspectives, expertise, backgrounds and life experiences. Conversations will cover topics such as regenerative agriculture, diversity and social justice in food systems, and how agricultural practices must adapt to our rapidly changing climate. The “Our Common Ground” series is expected to attract agriculturalists, from both Marin and elsewhere; activists; researchers and students; and members of the local community.

Taking place approximately monthly, the “Our Common Ground” conversations through 2021 are scheduled as follows:

  • Wednesday, September 29: Carbon-negative dairying. Panelists to include Ladi Asgill, MALT’s recently hired director of science and regenerative agriculture; Randi Black, UC Cooperative Extension dairy advisor for Marin, Sonoma and Mendocino counties; Joseph Button, sustainability director at Straus Family Creamery; Jason Prapas, CEO of FYTO, a technology company working to improve how food is produced; and Marjorie Went, continuing lecturer and director of undergraduate research and internships in the department of chemical engineering at UC Berkeley.
  • Wednesday, October 27: Ethnobotany. Panelists to include Rebecca Burgess, executive director of Fibershed, a nonprofit organization developing regional fiber systems; Keith Warner, OFM, director of education and action research at Santa Clara University’s Miller Center for Social Entrepreneurship; and Sky Road Webb, a hoipu (headman) in the Coast Miwok Tribal Council of Marin.
  • Wednesday, November 10: Food Justice. Panelists to include Chandra Alexandre, CEO of Community Action Marin; Lindsey Allen, creative producer and series host for “Point of Origin,” an episodic docuseries tracing the stories behind commonly consumed products; and Mark Goodman, chair of Colorado Nut Company.
  • Wednesday, December 1: Innovations in land access. Panelists to include Kendra Johnson, California Agrarian Commons Advancement manager for Agrarian Trust, and others to be announced soon.

Most 2021 “Our Common Ground” conversations will begin at 4 pm Pacific time via Zoom (the Food Justice conversation on November 10 will begin at 3 pm Pacific time), with replays available later on the MALT website. Anyone can sign up to watch the conversations live and free of charge. Registration is now open.

About MALT

Marin Agricultural Land Trust is a nonprofit organization created in 1980 to permanently preserve Marin County farmland and establish Marin County as a thriving agricultural community in a healthy and diverse natural environment. Some of the Bay Area’s most highly acclaimed dairy and meat products and organic crops are produced on farmland protected by MALT, which totals more than 54,000 acres. To learn more about MALT, visit malt.org.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:05aNew features for Robin's Office Pass Remove Friction in Hybrid Work and Increase Employee Engagement
BU
09:05aPRESS RELEASE : New Phase III data support the benefit of Roche's Tecentriq in early-stage lung cancer
DJ
09:05aCyPlus Selects Everstream Analytics to Enhance Security of Shipments
GL
09:05aSERVICENOW : Commits to Science-Based Targets and to Achieve Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2030
BU
09:05aArtec 3D Launches Artec Studio 16 Featuring Artec Cloud, Enabling Collaboration from Anywhere
GL
09:05aCYWARE : Unveils New ISAC and ISAO Member Threat Intelligence Sharing Capabilities
BU
09:05aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Gamesys Group plc
DJ
09:04aVATICA HEALTH : Celebrates 10th Anniversary
BU
09:04aCHINA HEALTH INDUSTRIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
09:04aBENCHMARK REPORT : How Telco and Media Marketers Can Maximize Subscription Growth Post-Pandemic
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2China Evergrande shares dive to 11-year low as default risks grow
3Eurostoxx 50 : European shares slide 2% as China Evergrande's troubles ..
4China to Wall Street: regulatory crackdown not aimed at restricting pri..
5Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now

HOT NEWS