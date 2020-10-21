Log in
Marin Healthcare District : Appoints David G. Klein, MD, MBA as Chief Executive Officer

10/21/2020 | 11:02am EDT

Former President & CEO of Two Dignity Health Hospitals in San Francisco takes the reins of MarinHealth & Marin Healthcare District

Marin Healthcare District announced David G. Klein, MD, MBA, as its new chief executive officer (CEO), effective October 1, 2020. Dr. Klein took over as CEO, MarinHealth on September 1, 2020. He succeeds Lee Domanico, who retired from Marin Healthcare District, September 30, 2020.

“It is with great confidence that we entrust Dr. Klein with leading our healthcare system, especially during these challenging times,” said Marin Healthcare District Chairman Dr. Larry Bedard. “His experience as both a physician and CEO makes him an ideal leader who can assure the District Board and the Medical Center Operating Board work effectively together to shepherd the operation and growth of vital healthcare resources.”

Prior to joining MarinHealth, Dr. Klein served as the President and CEO of Dignity Health’s two San Francisco based hospitals: Saint Francis Memorial Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center where he worked to foster a culture of clinical excellence and accountability.

Before Dignity Health, Dr. Klein served as Chief Operating Officer and then President of Baylor Scott & White Health All Saints Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas. There, he introduced key strategic growth initiatives and numerous innovative programs. As a result, the hospital received many accolades for service line excellence and overall hospital quality, including top hospital rankings in US News and World Report.

Dr. Klein has also served as Administrator of Presbyterian Hospital of Denton in Denton, Texas, and as Chief Executive Officer of Cedar Park Regional Medical Center in Austin, Texas. Dr. Klein practiced general surgery for 14 years before becoming a full-time hospital administrator. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern California, his medical degree from the University of New Mexico, and his master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of California, Irvine.

Dr. Klein currently serves as the Chair of the San Francisco Section of the Hospital Council of Northern and Central California and a member of the San Francisco Marin Medical Society.

For many years, Dr. Klein has served on numerous community boards including the American Heart Association, March of Dimes, American Cancer Society and Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce.

“I am proud and honored to serve the community that I live in,” says Dr. Klein. “It is the mission of Marin Healthcare District to foster the health and wellbeing of our community and I look forward to working with the Board of Directors and medical professionals in our district to ensure residents have access to the safe, high-quality care they expect and deserve.”

About Marin Healthcare District

Established by the State of California in 1946, Marin Healthcare District is responsible for promoting the health and welfare of the residents of Marin County. This includes maintaining county-wide access to care through the Marin Healthcare District Health Centers and ensuring that the hospital is in seismic compliance and ready to meet the needs of residents in the event of a natural disaster. MHD serves as a strong advocate for high quality care, provides a forum to discuss health care issues that affect the communities, and provides oversight of major transactions, board appointments and the hospital’s performance goals.

© Business Wire 2020

