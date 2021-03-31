Log in
Marina and Moorings Report 2021 Launch webinar | Join now!

03/31/2021 | 11:41am EDT
Published on: 31 March 2021

British Marine members are invited to join our upcoming webinar at 11am on Wednesday 7th April 2021 where we will discuss the findings of our latest Marina and Moorings report.
Not to be missed for marina members and businesses involved in this sector, this new market intelligence report details a wide range of economic indicators relevant to marinas and moorings in the UK.

The webinar panel will identify the key findings and trends from the report and discuss how this knowledge can be used by the sector ahead of the Great British Staycation this summer and as businesses prepare to move out of lockdown.

Key data included in the report:

  • Revenue growth
  • Employment
  • Business and consumer confidence
  • Boating participation
  • Berths and moorings
  • Capacity and occupancy
  • Marina extensions and new developments

Panel
The webinar will be hosted by our Head of Public Affairs, Policy & Research Brian Clark and Jonathan White, General Manager at TYHA who will also be on hand to answer any questions from the audience.

Register here.

This 30 minute session is EXCLUSIVE and FREE for British Marine members.

Disclaimer

BMF - British Marine Federation published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 15:40:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
