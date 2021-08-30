Mariner Wealth Advisors Outfits its Financial Advisors Firmwide with Riskalyze Elite

The firm selected Riskalyze for its state-of-the-art analytics and research capabilities.

Riskalyze and Mariner Wealth Advisors today announced an enterprise agreement to deliver its more than 300 financial advisors access to Riskalyze's industry-leading risk alignment and portfolio analytics platform. Serving clients in all 50 states and managing more than $40 billion in assets1, Mariner Wealth Advisors chose Riskalyze after identifying the need to standardize risk assessment workflows across the entire organization and because of its seamless integration with eMoney Advisor.

Mariner Wealth Advisors and Riskalyze are aligned in the belief that leveraging a risk solution to inform portfolio management and effectively discuss risk with clients and prospects is now table stakes for today's digital-forward financial advisors. The tailwinds of 2020’s volatility have compelled investors to demand more frequent engagement from their financial advisors, and Riskalyze empowers all parties to engage meaningfully in those conversations.

"We're thrilled to partner with Mariner Wealth Advisors and their incredible advisors to play a small but meaningful role in their client-first mission," said Aaron Klein, Chief Executive Officer at Riskalyze. "Risk has never been more aligned with financial planning. This amplifies our passion for arming wealth advisors with tools that help clients understand how risk management plays a critical role in their whole financial picture."

"It's no secret that the market volatility and global pandemic over the past year have changed the way investors think about their financial lives as well as how they interact with their wealth advisors," said Marty Bicknell, CEO and President at Mariner Wealth Advisors. "Equipping our advisors with Riskalyze's industry-leading tools and their innovative risk assessment approach helps empower them to take proactive control of the risk conversation."

In addition to standardizing their risk tolerance questionnaire and portfolio alignment tools, the firm will equip their wealth advisors with the sophisticated analytics and research tools Riskalyze has become known for. Riskalyze Elite includes Detailed Portfolio Stats, Individual Security Analysis, and enhanced ways to engage with clients. Mariner Wealth Advisors, an Orion platform client, will leverage the Riskalyze/Orion integration in their day-to-day workflows. Additionally, the Riskalyze-eMoney integration will further simplify workflows for the firm’s advisors across the country.

1As of 6/30/21.

About Riskalyze

Riskalyze is the company that invented the Risk Number®, which powers the world's first Risk Alignment Platform and was built on top of a Nobel Prize-winning academic framework. Advisors, broker-dealers, RIAs and asset managers use the Riskalyze platform to create alignment between clients and portfolios, leverage sophisticated analytics to increase the quality of their advice, automate trading and client account management, and access world-class models and research in the Riskalyze Partner Store — all with the mission of empowering the world to invest fearlessly. To learn more, visit riskalyze.com.

About Mariner Wealth Advisors

Founded in 2006 and with 50 locations across the United States, Mariner Wealth Advisors provides 360° advice designed to last. The firm focuses on partnering with clients to create a financial strategy for today and beyond by providing wealth planning resources including tax planning and preparation, estate planning, trust services, and insurance, all under one roof.

